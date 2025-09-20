  • home icon
GTA Online players experience issues unlocking Winter LSPD Officer Outfit

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 20, 2025 07:27 GMT
GTA Online players might experience issues while claiming the Winter LSPD officer outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Online players might experience issues while claiming the Winter LSPD officer outfit (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players are currently experiencing issues while trying to unlock the special Winter LSPD officer outfit. This uniform was up for grabs this week in the title (September 18 to 24, 2025) as part of the Neighborhood Watch event. As it was a completely free reward that only required players to do certain missions, many tried to claim it. However, some reported an issue claiming it.

Here is everything about the Winter LSPD officer outfit, the issue plaguing players while unlocking it, and how Rockstar Games is fixing it.

GTA Online players are unable to unlock the Winter LSPD officer outfit

Rockstar Games is well aware of the issue regarding players not being able to claim the Winter LSPD officer outfit (Image via Discord/Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games is well aware of the issue regarding players not being able to claim the Winter LSPD officer outfit (Image via Discord/Rockstar Games)

The Winter LSPD officer outfit came as a reward uniform during the Neighborhood Watch event taking place this week in GTA Online (September 18 to 24, 2025). To claim this outfit for free, players should do three Dispatch Work missions assigned by Vincent.

To start Dispatch Work, players must own an eligible police vehicle, after which Vincent will give them a call and start assigning the missions.

In order to purchase a Law Enforcement vehicle in the first place, start the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid with Vincent and complete its first setup mission called Slush Fund. In order to do the Dispatch Work, players will have to relinquish the CEO, VIP, or MC President status to work undercover.

After players completed these missions, they went to a clothing store to claim the outfit, only to find out that they were unable to. Hence, Rockstar received many bug reports and feedback from the community.

In Rockstar's Discord server, their support team stated that devs are well aware of this issue and are working on it. They also thanked the community for their patience.

The issue should be rectified pretty soon, and everyone who has completed the weekly challenge will be able to claim the uniform for free.

Other GTA Online weekly events and rewards

There are loads of other bonuses on various missions (Image via Rockstar Games)
There are loads of other bonuses on various missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of triple and double money and RP missions that players can do from September 18 to 24 in GTA Online:

3x GTA$ and RP

  • Community Race Series

2x GTA$ and RP

  • Dispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)
  • Bail Office Bounties (4x for GTA+ Members)
  • Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)
  • Pursuit Series
  • Hunting Pack

Bonuses

  • Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Winter Park Ranger w/Tie Outfit. If players already own the vehicle, they'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.
  • Log in to receive the Alpine Outfit and Pisswasser Festive Beer Hat.
  • Log in through October 8 to receive the Red and Black On The Pisswasser Tees, and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D.
  • FIB Priority File – The Fine Art File.
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
