Take-Two hints at revealing more GTA 6 details soon

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, recently mentioned GTA 6 in their annual report during a virtual shareholder meeting. CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that Rockstar could reveal more details about their upcoming title very soon. Every year, the company conducts a meeting with investors and creates a public report, charting its earnings and other details. This year, Take-Two's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, also briefly touched on Rockstar's upcoming game in the annual report.

Here is everything to know about Take-Two mentioning GTA 6 during their annual shareholder meeting.

Take-Two Interactive CEO mentions GTA 6 in annual shareholder meeting

GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Take-Two says GTA 6 is still targeting May 26, 2026 and that Rockstar “will share more details in the future.”

The Take-Two annual shareholder meeting took place on September 18, 2025. It was a fairly brief call, led by Dan Emerson, Executive Vice President of Take-Two.

While there was no discussion regarding GTA or Rockstar in the virtual shareholder meeting, Rockstar's next installment was mentioned in Take-Two's proxy statement.

In the statement, Strauss Zelnick mentioned GTA 6, explaining how the title could break records in Net Bookings and drastically enhance the company's profits:

"As we bring our exciting lineup to market, including Grand Theft Auto VI in Fiscal 2027, we expect to achieve record levels of Net Bookings that will establish a new baseline for our business and set us on a path of enhanced profitability."

Screenshot of the Proxy Statement provided by Take-Two (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Take-Two Interactive)

In the annual report document included in the meeting, Take-Two stated how Rockstar Games' GTA 6 was delayed from 2025 to 2026, but did not mention any further delay. The company also stated that more details would be shared in the future:

"Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and announced that Grand Theft Auto VI, which was expected to launch in Fall of Calendar 2025, is now planned for release on May 26, 2026, during our fiscal year 2027. The label released its first trailer for the title in December 2023 and the second in May 2025 and will share more details in the future."

Hence, as of now, GTA 6 is still set to release on May 26, 2026, according to Take-Two and Rockstar Games. Only time will tell whether the game will be further delayed.

In the report, Take-Two also shared that the Grand Theft Auto franchise is a massive money-maker for the company, as it contributed almost 12.6% net revenue for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

"Grand Theft Auto products contributed 12.6% of our net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, and the five best-selling franchises (including Grand Theft Auto), which may change year over year, in the aggregate accounted for 53.1% of our net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025."

