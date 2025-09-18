5 vehicles to look out for when it's Halloween in GTA Online

There are a few vehicles in GTA Online that fit perfectly with Halloween. Every year, Rockstar hosts special events surrounding the festival where you can participate in missions and earn rewards like special vehicles. In 2024, every single weekly update in October was themed around Halloween, and the vehicles had a spooky touch as well.

If you are looking to drive around San Andreas in a Halloween-themed vehicle and get into the festive mood, here are some of the best options to look out for.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA Online vehicles worth checking out during Halloween

1) Albany Lurcher

Albany Lurcher has many Halloween-themed liveries (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Albany Lurcher is a good vehicle to check out during the GTA Online Halloween events. Though it might look like a simple car, its special liveries, like The Ripper and Hangman's Grave, make it ideal for Halloween celebrations.

This muscle automobile is based on the 1967 Cadillac Funeral Coach and the real-life Buccaneer. To buy this car with these special liveries through the stores, gamers will have to wait for the weekly GTA Online update during the Halloween period. Despite its outdated appearance, the Albany Lurcher is a fairly fast vehicle on the road, with a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h).

2) LCC Sanctus

LCC Sanctus is a perfect bike for the Halloween month in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

LCC (Liberty City Cycles) Sanctus is a menacing custom-made motorcycle in GTA Online with a unique design perfect for Halloween. It has a creepy skull on the front as its headlight, which glows red at night, making it brilliant to ride in the dark.

Sanctus has a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and costs $1,995,000 from Southern S.A. Super Autos. Despite its high cost, the bike's performance and stylish appearance make it worthwhile to acquire, particularly in the spooky season.

3) Albany Fränken Stange

Albany Fränken Stange is a great vintage car for Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Based on the 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan, the Albany Fränken Stange is a vintage sports vehicle that can be bought during the GTA Online Halloween month. It is a tribute to the well-known Frankenstein's monster from the 1818 novel. This vehicle is ideal for the season since it comes in a few different liveries that make it even spookier.

The Albany Fränken Stange has a top speed of 106.50 mph (171.39 km/h). You could have a chance to acquire this vehicle if Rockstar Games decides to include it in the weekly update as a reward or a discounted vehicle. Since this is a rare car that cannot be acquired from any vehicle dealer, there is a high chance that it could arrive in the game as a podium vehicle.

Also read: Oktoberfest arrives in GTA Online: All rewards and how to get them

4) Apocalypse Cerberus

Apocalypse Cerberus is a massive and menacing truck that can be used during Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Apocalypse Cerberus is a weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. This is a perfect Halloween-themed vehicle that can cause chaos while projecting an intimidating, fierce appearance. Apocalypse Cerberus features a flamethrower in addition to skull-themed decorations.

It is one of the best cars in the game in terms of firepower and performance. It has a top speed of 106.25 mph (170.99 km/h) and costs $3,870,300.

5) Chariot Romero Hearse

Chariot Romero Hearse might be available at a discount (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Chariot Romero Hearse is an old two-seater civilian sedan based on the 1998–2002 Lincoln Town Car. Even though it has four doors, it can only interact with the front two. This car has been a part of the 2024 Halloween event; hence, there are strong chances that it could also feature in October this year.

Performance-wise, the Romero Hearse can easily overcome barriers and roadblocks by gaining momentum and reaching a top speed of 89.50 mph (144.04 km/h). It is one of the cheapest vehicles on the list, coming in at $45,000, giving you ample reserves to design it for the festival.

