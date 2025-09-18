How to get Winter LSPD Officer outfit in GTA Online

The latest GTA Online weekly update (September 17-24, 2025) continues with the Neighborhood Watch event. This week, however, the event lets you claim the Winter LSPD police outfit. Previously, it allowed you to get a free Summer LSPD police outfit. These outfits allow you to roleplay as a cop in multiplayer lobbies or take part in several special missions related to being part of the police force.

This guide explains how to get the latest police outfit in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Ways to get the Winter LSPD officer outfit and other rewards in GTA Online this week

To obtain the Winter LSPD Officer outfit in the GTA Online weekly update, you must complete three Dispatch Work missions. You'll get a $100,000 cash reward for doing so. The Neighborhood Watch event, continuing in GTA Online for a second week, is a rare occurrence. Hence, the outfit becomes an enticing reward to acquire.

To start Dispatch Work missions, you must first complete the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid introductory mission, Slush Fund, as a leader. Thereafter, you should own a law enforcement vehicle. Once you are in the vehicle, Vincent will call you through the car's radio and give you Dispatch Work missions to complete.

In this week's GTA Online update, there are also massive discounts on law enforcement vehicles. You can buy them and start the Dispatch Work to get the Winter LSPD officer outfit. Here are the discounts on police cars and bikes:

35% discount

Bravado Dorado Cruiser

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser

Declasse Park Ranger

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

25% discount

Canis Terminus Patrol

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit

Vapid Caracara Pursuit

15% discount

Western Police Bike

Along with getting the Winter LSPD officer outfit, you can obtain several other bonuses this week in GTA Online:

2x Cash and RP on Dispatch Work, Wildlife Photography, and All Bail Office Bounties (which increases to 4x for GTA+ Members).

2x Cash and RP on Pursuit Series and Hunting Pack.

