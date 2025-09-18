How to get Winter LSPD Officer outfit in GTA Online

The latest GTA Online weekly update (September 17-24, 2025) continues with the Neighborhood Watch event. This week, however, the event lets you claim the Winter LSPD police outfit. Previously, it allowed you to get a free Summer LSPD police outfit. These outfits allow you to roleplay as a cop in multiplayer lobbies or take part in several special missions related to being part of the police force.
This guide explains how to get the latest police outfit in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Ways to get the Winter LSPD officer outfit and other rewards in GTA Online this week
To obtain the Winter LSPD Officer outfit in the GTA Online weekly update, you must complete three Dispatch Work missions. You'll get a $100,000 cash reward for doing so. The Neighborhood Watch event, continuing in GTA Online for a second week, is a rare occurrence. Hence, the outfit becomes an enticing reward to acquire.
To start Dispatch Work missions, you must first complete the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid introductory mission, Slush Fund, as a leader. Thereafter, you should own a law enforcement vehicle. Once you are in the vehicle, Vincent will call you through the car's radio and give you Dispatch Work missions to complete.
Also read: How to unlock LSPD outfit in GTA Online
In this week's GTA Online update, there are also massive discounts on law enforcement vehicles. You can buy them and start the Dispatch Work to get the Winter LSPD officer outfit. Here are the discounts on police cars and bikes:
35% discount
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Declasse Park Ranger
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
25% discount
- Canis Terminus Patrol
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Vapid Caracara Pursuit
15% discount
- Western Police Bike
Along with getting the Winter LSPD officer outfit, you can obtain several other bonuses this week in GTA Online:
- 2x Cash and RP on Dispatch Work, Wildlife Photography, and All Bail Office Bounties (which increases to 4x for GTA+ Members).
- 2x Cash and RP on Pursuit Series and Hunting Pack.
Check out our other content:
- 5 businesses GTA 6 Online should have at launch
- GTA games on Rockstar Games Launcher now feature Discord integration, launcher picker, and more
- Last chance to get GTA Online $2 million giveaway this week
- GTA Online players can no longer message their friends via Rockstar Games website