  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to get Winter LSPD Officer outfit in GTA Online

How to get Winter LSPD Officer outfit in GTA Online

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 18, 2025 08:25 GMT
Winter LSPD officer outfit can be claimed by completing Dispatch Work missions (Image via Joe Iz Gaming)
The Winter LSPD officer outfit can be claimed by completing Dispatch Work missions (Image via Joe Iz Gaming)

The latest GTA Online weekly update (September 17-24, 2025) continues with the Neighborhood Watch event. This week, however, the event lets you claim the Winter LSPD police outfit. Previously, it allowed you to get a free Summer LSPD police outfit. These outfits allow you to roleplay as a cop in multiplayer lobbies or take part in several special missions related to being part of the police force.

Ad

This guide explains how to get the latest police outfit in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Ways to get the Winter LSPD officer outfit and other rewards in GTA Online this week

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To obtain the Winter LSPD Officer outfit in the GTA Online weekly update, you must complete three Dispatch Work missions. You'll get a $100,000 cash reward for doing so. The Neighborhood Watch event, continuing in GTA Online for a second week, is a rare occurrence. Hence, the outfit becomes an enticing reward to acquire.

To start Dispatch Work missions, you must first complete the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid introductory mission, Slush Fund, as a leader. Thereafter, you should own a law enforcement vehicle. Once you are in the vehicle, Vincent will call you through the car's radio and give you Dispatch Work missions to complete.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock LSPD outfit in GTA Online

In this week's GTA Online update, there are also massive discounts on law enforcement vehicles. You can buy them and start the Dispatch Work to get the Winter LSPD officer outfit. Here are the discounts on police cars and bikes:

35% discount

  • Bravado Dorado Cruiser
  • Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor
  • Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
  • Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
  • Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
  • Declasse Park Ranger
  • Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
  • Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
  • Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
Ad

25% discount

  • Canis Terminus Patrol
  • Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
  • Vapid Caracara Pursuit

15% discount

  • Western Police Bike

Along with getting the Winter LSPD officer outfit, you can obtain several other bonuses this week in GTA Online:

  • 2x Cash and RP on Dispatch Work, Wildlife Photography, and All Bail Office Bounties (which increases to 4x for GTA+ Members).
  • 2x Cash and RP on Pursuit Series and Hunting Pack.

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications