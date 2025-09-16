GTA Online players can no longer message their friends via Rockstar Games website

It was recently confirmed that GTA Online players will no longer be able to send messages through the Rockstar Games website or Social Club. This change was mentioned on Rockstar Games' support page, marking a gradual transition away from the Social Club.Here are more details about the change to the Rockstar Games website for GTA Online players.Rockstar removes support for website chatting between GTA Online playersOn September 15, 2025, Rockstar Games mentioned on its support page that the website messaging feature for GTA Online is no longer operational.Previously, players could message each other by signing into the website and heading to the friend list. After clicking on the &quot;Friends&quot; tab, the Social Club page opened, where they chatted with their friends.People will still be able to see their friends on the website, but they won't be able to chat with them. After Rockstar shut down Social Club services, this is the next step in removing the old social media services from its website.While the website messaging feature was removed, the developers assured that this does not affect the messaging system in the game itself. Players will still be able to message each other through their in-game phones or use in-game chat on the Legacy edition.How Rockstar silently shut down Social Club for GTA OnlineSocial Club's initial look on Rockstar Games website (Image via Rockstar Games)In July 2025, several rumors surfaced that Rockstar Games would remove the Social Club services from their website. It was soon confirmed since the Social Club website redirected players to the Rockstar Games website itself. This marked the end of a massive era since the platform was founded back in 2008.It was a place where players could see their achievements, manage their crew, monitor their stats, participate in events, and much more. With time, it developed into a crucial component of the community, fusing social media with game advancement.However, Social Club was not the most successful feature Rockstar developed. Although it was quite popular initially, players gradually lost interest in it and hardly looked at it as a social media platform. Hence, when it was removed, many players were relieved and speculated that Rockstar could create a brand new online hub for their future games, especially GTA 6.As of now, there is no confirmed news from the developers about a Social Club successor in the works.Check out our other content:Rockstar labels GTA 6 &quot;the largest game launch in history,&quot; then quietly hides the mentionHow to install Fusion Fix 4.0 for GTA 4Former GTA writer Dan Houser will make his first on-camera interview at L.A. Comic Con