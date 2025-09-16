  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar labels GTA 6 "the largest game launch in history," then quietly hides the mention

Rockstar labels GTA 6 "the largest game launch in history," then quietly hides the mention

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 16, 2025 07:51 GMT
Rockstar Games claims that GTA 6
Rockstar Games claims that GTA 6's launch will be the largest in gaming history then removes the claim from the job listing (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games recently created a job listing in which it labeled GTA 6's launch as the biggest in gaming history. As soon as this detail was found, it was quickly circulated by GTA enthusiasts on various social media platforms. However, the developer has since removed mention of the title from the listing entirely.

Ad

Here are more details about Rockstar mentioning GTA 6 in a job listing, then quietly removing it.

How Rockstar mentioned GTA 6's massive launch and then silently removed it

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On September 14, 2025, a Redditor named @Consistent-Ad-7455 posted a picture of a Rockstar Games job listing. They stated that in the listing for a Lead Software Engineer, the company mentioned that GTA 6 will have the biggest launch in gaming history.

The post had a screenshot of the section where the game's popularity and its release were mentioned, along with how the Lead Software Engineer would operate on various titles:

"With the continued growth of Grand Theft Auto Online and the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the successful candidate will lead both the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the largest game launch in history, ensuring it scales to deliver an exceptional experience for millions of players worldwide."
Ad

Soon, hundreds of users upvoted the post, as it was also shared on other social media platforms.

Rockstar removed the paragraph where its upcoming title was mentioned (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar removed the paragraph where its upcoming title was mentioned (Image via Rockstar Games)

After the job listing went viral, Rockstar Games quickly but quietly removed the mention of its next game from it. Now, if fans view the job listing, they will not be able to see that particular paragraph. The company quickly altered the text and went straight to the responsibilities and skills sections.

Ad

Checking the job listing's link on the Wayback Machine, we could only find one archived version of the page from September 14, 2025, where the game's mention may have been present. However, this page was completely blank, which could mean it wasn't archived properly.

As of now, GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, after which Rockstar Games will require all the manpower to rid the game of bugs and servers running too many players.

Ad

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications