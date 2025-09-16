Rockstar labels GTA 6 "the largest game launch in history," then quietly hides the mention

Rockstar Games recently created a job listing in which it labeled GTA 6's launch as the biggest in gaming history. As soon as this detail was found, it was quickly circulated by GTA enthusiasts on various social media platforms. However, the developer has since removed mention of the title from the listing entirely.Here are more details about Rockstar mentioning GTA 6 in a job listing, then quietly removing it.How Rockstar mentioned GTA 6's massive launch and then silently removed itGTA 6, mentioned in a Rockstar job listing, was referred to as the ‘largest game launch in history.’ I believe this is the first time GTA 6 is actually mentioned in a job listing. byu/Consistent-Ad-7455 inGTA6On September 14, 2025, a Redditor named @Consistent-Ad-7455 posted a picture of a Rockstar Games job listing. They stated that in the listing for a Lead Software Engineer, the company mentioned that GTA 6 will have the biggest launch in gaming history.The post had a screenshot of the section where the game's popularity and its release were mentioned, along with how the Lead Software Engineer would operate on various titles:&quot;With the continued growth of Grand Theft Auto Online and the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the successful candidate will lead both the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the largest game launch in history, ensuring it scales to deliver an exceptional experience for millions of players worldwide.&quot;Soon, hundreds of users upvoted the post, as it was also shared on other social media platforms.Rockstar removed the paragraph where its upcoming title was mentioned (Image via Rockstar Games)After the job listing went viral, Rockstar Games quickly but quietly removed the mention of its next game from it. Now, if fans view the job listing, they will not be able to see that particular paragraph. The company quickly altered the text and went straight to the responsibilities and skills sections.Checking the job listing's link on the Wayback Machine, we could only find one archived version of the page from September 14, 2025, where the game's mention may have been present. However, this page was completely blank, which could mean it wasn't archived properly.As of now, GTA 6 is set to release on May 26, 2026, after which Rockstar Games will require all the manpower to rid the game of bugs and servers running too many players.Check out our other content:How to install Fusion Fix 4.0 for GTA 4Former GTA writer Dan Houser will make his first on-camera interview at L.A. Comic Con5 features we expect to see from GTA 6 social media apps