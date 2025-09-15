How to install Fusion Fix 4.0 for GTA 4

Fusion Fix is one of the best mods for GTA 4. While the fanbase eagerly waits for Rockstar Games to officially announce a remastered edition of the game, they can enjoy a community-created remastered edition through this mod itself. Recently, the modders updated Fusion Fix, adding major new features like volumetric fog, tone mapping, reworked bloom, motion blur, and a lot more.

Thankfully, it is also one of the easiest mods to install on GTA 4.

Steps to install Fusion Fix 4.0 on GTA 4

1) Download the latest Fusion Fix 4.0 zip file or installer

Either download the zip file or the installer to directly install the mod files (Image via GitHub/ThirteenAG)

First, you need to head to the modder's GitHub website, from where you need to download the latest Fusion Fix 4.0. This is where you will find a long article about the 4.0 release and what has been updated in it.

Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page to find the 'Assets' area, where you can either download the zip file or the .exe offline installer file for Fusion Fix 4.0.

If you download the zip file, you will have to manually copy and paste the contents into GTA 4's root directory on your PC. On the other hand, if you download the installer, it can automatically copy and paste the files to the directory for you.

Those who are new to modding games can download the installer, while more experienced gamers can download the zip file.

2) Unzip and copy files or run the installer

Either unzip the contents and copy-paste them, or run the installer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Fusion Fix)

If you have downloaded the zip file, you need to unzip it and copy all its contents to the root GTA 4 folder. You can even drag and drop the contents to the main folder. The PC will ask whether you would like to replace all the files already present in the root folder. You need to click yes to replace the files, since these are mod files that will change how the game behaves. Of course, you can make a copy of the original game files if you ever want to return to the vanilla version.

If you have downloaded the installer, you can run it and locate the game's root folder. Once the installer detects the game, it will automatically install all the files and folders.

Once all of this is done, you can simply run the game and enjoy the enhanced version of GTA 4.

