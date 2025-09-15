5 features we expect to see from GTA 6 social media apps

Since GTA 6 will be set in the modern world, it will feature social media platforms that players can access as characters. This was confirmed in the game's first trailer, where fans can see various kinds of clips posted on social media, with captions, likes, comments, and more.
Hence, there are a few social media features we expect from Rockstar Games' upcoming title.
Note: This article is speculative and is subject to change.
5 features we expect GTA 6 social media apps to arrive with
1) Ability to live chat with other characters
While GTA 5 allowed players to read texts and emails from other characters, GTA 6 should take it a step further. In the next Grand Theft Auto installment, players should be able to directly text any other in-game character and get live replies from them almost instantly.
The social media apps should also allow gamers to send pictures, emojis, and other forms of content, and the in-game characters should understand it and reply accordingly.
2) Social media-related missions
GTA 5 has a social media-related mission where Michael helps Lester blow up Jay Norris, the head of Lifeinvader. Hence, GTA 6 should follow the trend and have several more missions related to social media, which can either require firepower or be a tad more laid-back.
Players should witness cultural shifts due to misinformation spread across social media, which might result in special missions. Apart from that, they should also be able to help some in-game characters boost their popularity through social media as well.
3) Hidden references from previous GTA titles
Rockstar Games is known for silently placing various easter eggs in GTA titles, especially information and characters. Since GTA 6 might feature detailed social media platforms, they should include characters from GTA 5, GTA 4, San Andreas, or Vice City.
Older characters should be seen commenting on events taking place in Leonida, or even news about old events that occurred in San Andreas and Liberty City.
4) Real-life influencer parodies
Since GTA 6 is rumored to have various social media platforms, the game could also include hilarious parodies of real-life influencers. Celebrities like MrBeast, Logan Paul, Taylor Swift, Drake, etc., could be featured in the game.
This is especially possible since the game's official website showcases many characters who are in the glamour and music business.
5) Social media is affecting relationships between characters
Social media apps in GTA 6 should not only be a place where players can see what is going on in Leonida and how NPCs and characters are reacting to it. Instead, it could also change how characters behave with each other after a particular incident on these platforms.
For example, a post or a comment, or even a like on a post, might change how Lucia, Jason, and other in-game characters react and behave around each other. This will make social media an integral part of the story and how it can change the overall relationship between two characters.
