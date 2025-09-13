Top 5 police vehicles in GTA Online for completing Dispatch Work

For conducting GTA Online Dispatch Work missions, players can use various police vehicles. Some of them will be faster, while others will be heavier and deal more damage. While each of them will prove useful in Dispatch Work missions, some of them are much better to use.

Ad

In this week's GTA Online update, players will get double money and RP while doing Dispatch Work. Hence, they can quickly decide which police car or bike to buy. Here are the top 5 police vehicles to use for the GTA Online

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 police vehicles for GTA Online Dispatch Work: Ranked

5) Police Bike

Police bike is a great option for Dispatch Work (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Police Bike is a great option for Dispatch Work missions. It can be purchased for $4,960,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, with a trade price of $3,720,000. This week (September 11 - 17, 2025), the bike has a 10% discount.

Ad

Trending

While the bike is great for maneuvering through tight spaces during missions, players can feel a bit exposed on it, and can take a lot of hits when attacked. Despite all this, it can be a great vehicle for Dispatch Work missions.

4) Coquette D10 Pursuit

This is one of the fastest police vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Coquette D10 Pursuit is one of the fastest police cars in GTA Online. It can be purchased for $5,620,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, with a trade price of $4,215,000. You can get the car at 35% off this week.

Ad

Since this car was inspired by a Chevrolet Corvette (C8), it is easily one of the fastest police vehicles in the game. Hence, you will be easily able to complete Dispatch Work a lot quickly compared to other vehicles. However, it is not the best in off-road scenarios, and does not have enough weight to ram into other cars.

3) Gauntlet Interceptor

Gauntlet Interceptor is a muscle police car (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Gauntlet Interceptor is a heavy muscle police car in GTA Online. This vehicle can be purchased for $5,420,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, with a trade price of $4,065,000. This week, you can get it at a 35% discount.

Ad

This car is pretty quick when compared to other police cruisers, which can help players in the missions, but it can be hard to handle owing to being a muscle car.

2) Unmarked Cruiser

Unmarked Cruiser is the cheapest police vehicle to use (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Unmarked Cruiser is one of the cheapest and most basic police cars in GTA Online. This vehicle can be purchased for $3,950,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, with a trade price of $2,962,500. The car is also available at a 35% discount this week.

Ad

Being the cheapest vehicle on the list, it can be a great pick for beginners who might not want to splurge a lot of money on a police car. Even though it is a slow vehicle, it can do a lot in these Dispatch Work missions.

1) Terminus Patrol

Terminus Patrol is the best vehicle for Dispatch Work missions (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Terminus Patrol is arguably the best police vehicle in GTA Online. This vehicle can be purchased for $5,125,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website, with a trade price of $3,843,750. Currently, it's also available at a 25% discount.

Ad

This car is one of the strongest since it is armored and can take up to 12 homing missiles, 4 sticky bombs, 2 tank cannons, and more attacks without blasting. Furthermore, this AWD (All-wheel drive) can drive off-road without slowing down, making it an ideal choice for Dispatch Work missions.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More