Why should you buy the GTA Online police bike in 2025?

The GTA Online police bike was not only in GTA 5, but it first appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC in GTA 4. This iconic police vehicle has been used in both the story and online versions of GTA 5. Even though it is not the fastest and does not handle too well, it is worth getting one this week in GTA Online.

Ad

Here are some reasons to get the GTA Online police bike this week in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons to buy the GTA Online police bike 2025

Currently on discount

The police bike is currently on discount (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

In this week's GTA Online update (September 11 - 17, 2025), the police bike can be purchased at a 10% discount from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

Ad

Trending

Here are the base and discounted prices for the police bike in the game:

Trade price

$3,720,000

Discounted - $3,162,000

Full price

$4,960,000

Discounted - $4,216,000

Unlocks special police outfit

The police bike also comes with a special police outfit (Image via Rockstar Games // Reddit/EarthPuma120)

When you purchase the GTA Online police bike, you will not only get the vehicle but also an exclusive Summer Highway Patrol outfit, which police bikers always wear. The outfit comprises a beige shirt and pants, with a black belt, tall black boots, and a blue open-face helmet with the LSPD symbol.

Ad

This is one of the most expensive outfits in the game, as it can only be obtained by purchasing the police bike.

Apart from the police bike outfit, you can unlock the LSPD outfit this week in GTA Online by completing three Dispatch Work missions.

Role playing

Players can also indulge in role-playing with the police bike (Image via Rockstar Games // Reddit/BlasterONassis)

The GTA Online police bike can be an excellent vehicle to use in role-playing scenarios. If you want to enjoy a game of cops and robbers in the free mode with friends, you can purchase this vehicle and act as a cop while others escape. Even though there are dedicated RP servers that allow you to become a proper cop, this casual method of role-playing with the police bike can also be quite fun.

Ad

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More