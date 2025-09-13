Why should you buy the GTA Online police bike in 2025?

The GTA Online police bike was not only in GTA 5, but it first appeared in The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC in GTA 4. This iconic police vehicle has been used in both the story and online versions of GTA 5. Even though it is not the fastest and does not handle too well, it is worth getting one this week in GTA Online.
Here are some reasons to get the GTA Online police bike this week in 2025.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Reasons to buy the GTA Online police bike 2025
Currently on discount
In this week's GTA Online update (September 11 - 17, 2025), the police bike can be purchased at a 10% discount from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.
Here are the base and discounted prices for the police bike in the game:
Trade price
- $3,720,000
- Discounted - $3,162,000
Full price
- $4,960,000
- Discounted - $4,216,000
Unlocks special police outfit
When you purchase the GTA Online police bike, you will not only get the vehicle but also an exclusive Summer Highway Patrol outfit, which police bikers always wear. The outfit comprises a beige shirt and pants, with a black belt, tall black boots, and a blue open-face helmet with the LSPD symbol.
This is one of the most expensive outfits in the game, as it can only be obtained by purchasing the police bike.
Apart from the police bike outfit, you can unlock the LSPD outfit this week in GTA Online by completing three Dispatch Work missions.
Role playing
The GTA Online police bike can be an excellent vehicle to use in role-playing scenarios. If you want to enjoy a game of cops and robbers in the free mode with friends, you can purchase this vehicle and act as a cop while others escape. Even though there are dedicated RP servers that allow you to become a proper cop, this casual method of role-playing with the police bike can also be quite fun.
