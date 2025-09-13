  • home icon
Impaler LX Cruiser vs Impaler SZ Cruiser in GTA Online: Key differences

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 13, 2025 09:32 GMT
Both the Impaler Cruisers are quite close to each other in terms of performance, but look vastly different (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
Both the Impaler Cruisers are quite close to each other in terms of performance, but look vastly different (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Impaler LX Cruiser and the SZ Cruiser are two great police vehicles in GTA Online. These variants of the regular Impaler LX and SZ were added back in June 2024 with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. Both cars are great for various missions and even for role-playing, but have a few key differences in GTA Online.

Differences between Impaler LX Cruiser and Implaer SZ Cruiser in GTA Online

Design

Impaler SZ Cruiser and Impaler LX Cruiser (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
Impaler SZ Cruiser and Impaler LX Cruiser (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

While the Impaler LX is originally inspired by the old 1980 Chevrolet Impala, its Cruiser variant was a direct reference to the third-generation Caprice 9C1 police car. The LX has a much older look to it with a boxy shape and sharp edges around its bodywork.

On the other hand, the Impaler SZ is inspired by the newer 1994 Chevrolet Impala SZ, while its Cruiser variant was a direct reference to the fourth-generation Caprice 9C1 police car. The SZ looks much newer in terms of overall design. It has smoother edges, new lights, grille, and more.

The design is the biggest difference between the two vehicles.

Performance

Both cars have similar performance stats (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
Both cars have similar performance stats (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Impala LX Cruiser has a top speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h), while the Impala SZ Cruiser has a top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h). Even though the SZ weighs more than the LX, it can still pull a bit faster than the LX.

Both are rear-wheel cars and can survive against one homing missile, one RPG/Sticky Bombs, one Tank Cannon, and two Explosive Rounds.

Price

Both the cars are similarly priced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)
Both the cars are similarly priced (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

Both the Impaler LX Cruiser and SZ Cruiser are equally priced at the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online:

Impaler LX Cruiser

  • Full Price: $4,800,000
  • Trade Price: $3,600,000

Impaler SZ Cruiser

  • Full Price: $4,720,000
  • Trade Price: $3,540,000

During this week's GTA Online update (September 11 - 17, 2025), both cars have a 35% discount. The updated price for this week aare as follows:

Impaler LX Cruiser

  • Full Price: $3,120,000
  • Trade Price: $2,340,000

Impaler SZ Cruiser

  • Full Price: $3,068,000
  • Trade Price: $2,301,000

