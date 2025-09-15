Former GTA writer Dan Houser will make his first on-camera interview at L.A. Comic Con

Former Rockstar Games co-founder and GTA writer, Dan Houser, will soon be interviewed for the first time at L .A. Comic Con. Ever since he co-founded Rockstar Games and built it into the empire it is today, he has never been interviewed on-camera. Soon, he will be doing so with IGN's Senior Executive Editor, Ryan McCaffrey.
Here are more details about the interview and Houser's say about the upcoming talk.
Rockstar Games and GTA co-founder Dan Houser to be interviewed for the first time on camera
According to IGN, Dan Houser will be interviewed on-camera by Senior Executive Editor Ryan McCaffrey on September 27, from 12 pm to 12:30 pm PT at the South Hall at 2025 L.A. Comic Con. The interview will also be streamed live on IGN's official YouTube channel. The panel's name will be 'In Conversation with Dan Houser: Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Now American Caper.'
The interview will be about Houser's new entertainment company, Absurd Ventures, and their new comic book series named American Caper, releasing on November 12, 2025. The talk will also include his time at Rockstar Games, his past projects like GTA and Red Dead Redemption titles.
Speaking to IGN about his upcoming interview, he said:
"I am very honored to take the stage at Absurd Ventures’ home town comic convention, Los Angeles Comic-Con, with IGN Executive Editor Ryan McCaffrey. I look forward to speaking about all our upcoming, varied projects at Absurd including our two open world video games, the American Caper comic book series, which is my new take on crime fiction storytelling making its first appearance this fall, and the upcoming novel of A Better Paradise."
"As well as indulging in a trip down memory lane speaking about the characters and worlds of GTA, Red Dead, Bully and other games that I had the privilege to write and direct over the years."
Dan Houser co-founded Rockstar Games with his brother, Sam Houser, back in 1998. After working for 22 years, Dan finally decided to part ways with the company in 2020 to start his own company called Absurd Ventures in 2021.
Though he did work as a co-writer on GTA 5 and even Red Dead Redemption 2, there is no official confirmation whether he worked on GTA 6's initial story before leaving or not.
