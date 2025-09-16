Last chance to get GTA Online $2 million giveaway this week

GTA Online players have their last chance to grab $2,000,000 as a giveaway from Rockstar Games. Regular gamers can get $1,000,000, while GTA+ members will receive $2,000,000. They must claim the cash by September 17, 2025, after which the giveaway will expire.Here are more details about the GTA Online $2,000,000 End of Summer Giveaway.Last day to claim the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway of $2,000,000In August 2025, Rockstar Games started the End of Summer giveaway event, where players would get $1,000,000 in-game for logging into GTA Online. If they had a GTA+ membership, they were offered an additional $1,000,000, which is a substantial amount.The giveaway started on August 21, 2025, and will end on September 17, 2025. At the time of writing, there is only one more day to claim the reward.After players log in to the game, a message will appear, showing they have received the cash reward and that it will be reflected in their Maze Bank account within 72 hours.Other GTA Online rewards claimable this week (September 11 - 17, 2025)Weekly bonuses and discounts from September 11 to 17 (Image via Rockstar Games)This week (September 11-17, 2025) in GTA Online, players can avail discounts on various goodies and double the money and RP with certain missions. Here is a list of all the double money missions and discounts:2x Cash and RPDispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)The Vespucci Job (Remix)Community Combat SeriesBonusesComplete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Summer Park Ranger Outfit. If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.FIB Priority File – The Brute Force File100% discountBaseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)40% discountService Carbine (Only in the Gun Van)35% discountBravado Dorado CruiserBravado Gauntlet InterceptorBravado Greenwood CruiserDeclasse Impaler LX CruiserDeclasse Impaler SZ CruiserDeclasse Park RangerVapid Dominator FX InterceptorVapid Stanier LE CruiserVapid Unmarked Cruiser30% discountStun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)Benefactor SM722Grotti Turismo ClassicHVY MenacerPegassi Zorrusso25% discountCanis Terminus PatrolInvetero Coquette D10 PursuitVapid Caracara PursuitWillard Outreach Faction15% discountWestern Police BikeCheck out our other content:GTA Online players can no longer message their friends via Rockstar Games websiteRockstar labels GTA 6 &quot;the largest game launch in history,&quot; then quietly hides the mentionHow to install Fusion Fix 4.0 for GTA 4