Last chance to get GTA Online $2 million giveaway this week

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 16, 2025 10:55 GMT
Players have a last chance to earn free money in GTA Online through a giveaway (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
Players have their last chance to earn free money in GTA Online through a giveaway (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA Online players have their last chance to grab $2,000,000 as a giveaway from Rockstar Games. Regular gamers can get $1,000,000, while GTA+ members will receive $2,000,000. They must claim the cash by September 17, 2025, after which the giveaway will expire.

Here are more details about the GTA Online $2,000,000 End of Summer Giveaway.

Last day to claim the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway of $2,000,000

In August 2025, Rockstar Games started the End of Summer giveaway event, where players would get $1,000,000 in-game for logging into GTA Online. If they had a GTA+ membership, they were offered an additional $1,000,000, which is a substantial amount.

The giveaway started on August 21, 2025, and will end on September 17, 2025. At the time of writing, there is only one more day to claim the reward.

After players log in to the game, a message will appear, showing they have received the cash reward and that it will be reflected in their Maze Bank account within 72 hours.

Other GTA Online rewards claimable this week (September 11 - 17, 2025)

Weekly bonuses and discounts from September 11 to 17 (Image via Rockstar Games)
Weekly bonuses and discounts from September 11 to 17 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This week (September 11-17, 2025) in GTA Online, players can avail discounts on various goodies and double the money and RP with certain missions. Here is a list of all the double money missions and discounts:

2x Cash and RP

  • Dispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)
  • Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)
  • The Vespucci Job (Remix)
  • Community Combat Series

Bonuses

  • Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).
  • Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Summer Park Ranger Outfit. If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.
  • FIB Priority File – The Brute Force File
100% discount

  • Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

40% discount

  • Service Carbine (Only in the Gun Van)

35% discount

  • Bravado Dorado Cruiser
  • Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor
  • Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
  • Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
  • Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
  • Declasse Park Ranger
  • Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
  • Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
  • Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

30% discount

  • Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
  • Benefactor SM722
  • Grotti Turismo Classic
  • HVY Menacer
  • Pegassi Zorrusso

25% discount

  • Canis Terminus Patrol
  • Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
  • Vapid Caracara Pursuit
  • Willard Outreach Faction

15% discount

  • Western Police Bike
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
