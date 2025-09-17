  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA games on Rockstar Games Launcher now feature Discord integration, launcher picker, and more

GTA games on Rockstar Games Launcher now feature Discord integration, launcher picker, and more

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 17, 2025 09:51 GMT
Rockstar Games Launcher recently received several changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)
Rockstar Games Launcher recently received several changes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games)

The Rockstar Games Launcher recently received a major update with several new features. It will now have a Discord integration option and also let players run a game from different platforms. Though this update mostly has quality-of-life features, it adds more flexibility.

Ad

Read on to know more about the Rockstar Games Launcher update on September 16, 2025.

Rockstar Games Launcher allows GTA games to run from different platforms and introduces Discord Rich Presence

Discord Rich Presence

Discord Rich Presence shows detailed gameplay details on the platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games // X/TezFunz2)
Discord Rich Presence shows detailed gameplay details on the platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games // X/TezFunz2)

Rich Presence is a quality-of-life feature that allows players to show what they are playing on Discord. Although the platform automatically detects which game is running, the Rich Presence allows Discord to pick up more details about the session and show it on the player's profile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

For example, if one is playing GTA Online in a public lobby, the Rich Presence feature can show how many players are in that lobby and what the player is doing in the game.

When players open the Rockstar Games Launcher, it will automatically update to the latest version that has Discord Rich Presence. They can simply open the launcher settings and look for the new option. It will be toggled on by default, but players can also toggle it off.

Ad

Game platform selector, settings, and uninstall options

Platform selector, settings, and uninstall options will now show beside each game&#039;s play button (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)
Platform selector, settings, and uninstall options will now show beside each game's play button (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Rockstar Games Launcher also comes with a new platform selector, settings, and uninstall options that will now be right besides each game's play button.

Ad

If players own a game on multiple platforms like Steam, Epic, and more, they will be able to choose which platform will run the game. This setting will not show up if players own the game either from only one external platform or from the Rockstar Games launcher itself.

Apart from that, two other options of "Settings" and "Uninstall," are added. Players can press the three dots beside the play button to access them. The settings button will redirect players to the game's settings in the launcher.

Ad

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications