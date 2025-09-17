GTA games on Rockstar Games Launcher now feature Discord integration, launcher picker, and more

The Rockstar Games Launcher recently received a major update with several new features. It will now have a Discord integration option and also let players run a game from different platforms. Though this update mostly has quality-of-life features, it adds more flexibility.

Read on to know more about the Rockstar Games Launcher update on September 16, 2025.

Rockstar Games Launcher allows GTA games to run from different platforms and introduces Discord Rich Presence

Discord Rich Presence

Discord Rich Presence shows detailed gameplay details on the platform (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Rockstar Games // X/TezFunz2)

Rich Presence is a quality-of-life feature that allows players to show what they are playing on Discord. Although the platform automatically detects which game is running, the Rich Presence allows Discord to pick up more details about the session and show it on the player's profile.

For example, if one is playing GTA Online in a public lobby, the Rich Presence feature can show how many players are in that lobby and what the player is doing in the game.

When players open the Rockstar Games Launcher, it will automatically update to the latest version that has Discord Rich Presence. They can simply open the launcher settings and look for the new option. It will be toggled on by default, but players can also toggle it off.

Game platform selector, settings, and uninstall options

Platform selector, settings, and uninstall options will now show beside each game's play button (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Rockstar Games Launcher also comes with a new platform selector, settings, and uninstall options that will now be right besides each game's play button.

If players own a game on multiple platforms like Steam, Epic, and more, they will be able to choose which platform will run the game. This setting will not show up if players own the game either from only one external platform or from the Rockstar Games launcher itself.

Apart from that, two other options of "Settings" and "Uninstall," are added. Players can press the three dots beside the play button to access them. The settings button will redirect players to the game's settings in the launcher.

