5 businesses GTA 6 Online should have at launch

GTA 6 Online will likely be the multiplayer version of Rockstar Games' upcoming title. In it, gamers will be able to play together, earn money, and purchase all kinds of vehicles, artillery, and properties. In the current online version, users can purchase businesses and run them to earn money. These can either be completely legal or illegal, or both.

GTA 6 Online should also introduce some old and new businesses to purchase when it releases.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 GTA 6 Online businesses that should feature at launch

1) Nightclub

Nightclub is a popular business (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nightclubs are among the most popular businesses in GTA 5 Online. They can be fully customized, and their popularity can be kept up to earn passive revenue. On the other hand, its underground basement can be used to run other illegal businesses operated by technicians.

Since GTA 6 Online will likely be set in Leonida, which is based on Miami, Florida, Nightclubs can be one of the highlights of the map, especially in Vice City. Hence, players should be able to own, fully customize, and run them in the next game's online version.

2) Docks

Docks can be a new business to own as well (Image via Rockstar Games)

While GTA 5 had a docks area where players frequently went for various missions, it was never possible to own one as a business. In GTA 6 Online, certain dock areas should be purchasable, from where players can do illicit business and earn money.

Since the game will be set in a fictional Florida, the docks can have a major role and be much more detailed than in previous games.

3) Hotels

Hotels can be a great new business to own and run (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Ocean View road in GTA 6 Online should have loads of neon-drenched hotels, each with its own unique look and feel. Rockstar Games should allow players to own entire hotels as businesses.

Different hotels can be purchased and customized, but the story and operation of the business could be the same. It can also have both legal and illegal missions, just like other businesses.

4) Auto Shop

An Auto Shop will fit in as a business in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Auto Shop is a business in GTA 5 Online wherein players can deal with cars, either repairing them for clients or starting various illegal missions to steal them.

Since Miami, Florida, has a flourishing car culture, GTA 6's Leonida will also feature some great vehicles. Hence, owning and running an Auto Shop might fit in well in the next game. People can build and steal some of the most unique cars.

5) Hangar

Hangars can be a great business for those who love to fly (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those who love to fly around in GTA games, owning a Hangar as a business would be great. Users could test out various aeroplanes and helicopters while performing missions that can earn them millions.

One of the best ways to explore GTA 6's map will be to fly around. Hence, those who are fond of the skies can own a Hangar and test out how Rockstar has improved flying in the game.

