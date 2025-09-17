5 types of missions GTA 6 should avoid

GTA 6 is expected to have some of the most unique and thrilling missions in the franchise. Both its trailers showcased various tasks players need to perform, like fist fighting on an airplane, robbing a safe tied to the back of a car, and stealing a car in a truck by jumping in from a bike.
While the developers will most likely improve the quality of every mission they create for GTA 6, they should also steer clear of certain types of missions that have annoyed players in the past.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 kinds of missions GTA 6 should avoid
1) Fetch missions
Fetch missions are any kind of pick-up and drop-off mission, whether the player picks up a car or a person, and delivers them to a set location. While some of them can be quite fun since enemy NPCs can challenge players during the ride, most of them are quite boring.
For example, Tonya's tow truck job and Simeon's Repo Work can feel dull and sway players away from the chaos and thrill GTA titles usually offer. Hence, these mundane tasks shouldn't be too frequent in GTA 6.
2) Tailing missions
Tailing missions require players to silently follow a vehicle or person before either ambushing them or reaching a specific destination, at which point the mission continues. While these are small parts of the mission that can overall be thrilling, tailing someone can still feel boring.
Players can quickly get sick of following someone, especially across the entire map. Furthermore, some tailing sections need players to keep a certain distance. If they get too close to the person or the vehicle, the mission fails.
Hence, GTA 6 should keep these kinds of missions to a minimum.
3) Delivery missions with slow vehicles
One of the most annoying missions in GTA Online is when players are given extremely slow vehicles for a delivery of their business products. Most commonly, these slow vehicles spawn for most MC Businesses. Driving these vehicles for several minutes and fighting against NPCs just to make a sale is cumbersome.
Hence, GTA 6 should absolutely avoid sell missions where slow delivery vehicles are used.
4) Missions with bad NPC AI
Some GTA missions require players to escort or play with an NPC. However, the NPC's AI in older titles, even in GTA Online, is not the best. Hence, when escorting or fighting alongside them, they often die, resulting in a failed mission. The NPCs might roam around and not sit in the vehicle, keep hiding from enemy NPCs in the wrong direction, or simply run into their crosshairs.
Hence, these kinds of escort missions with an NPC with poor AI can feel extremely frustrating in GTA 6. Either Rockstar Games can drastically improve NPCs' behavior in missions, or not add these kinds of escort missions at all.
5) Overly scripted missions
Lastly, some missions can feel like they are too linear and scripted. If players fail to follow a certain pattern that the mission is designed on, they will simply fail and have to restart. These kinds of tightly knit missions that disallow freedom can be bad for exploration and creativity from players.
Hence, overly scripted missions that curb movement or interaction freedom should also be avoided in GTA 6.
