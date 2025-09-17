5 types of missions GTA 6 should avoid

GTA 6 is expected to have some of the most unique and thrilling missions in the franchise. Both its trailers showcased various tasks players need to perform, like fist fighting on an airplane, robbing a safe tied to the back of a car, and stealing a car in a truck by jumping in from a bike.

Ad

While the developers will most likely improve the quality of every mission they create for GTA 6, they should also steer clear of certain types of missions that have annoyed players in the past.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 kinds of missions GTA 6 should avoid

1) Fetch missions

Fetch missions are quite boring and can be tedious to do (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Fetch missions are any kind of pick-up and drop-off mission, whether the player picks up a car or a person, and delivers them to a set location. While some of them can be quite fun since enemy NPCs can challenge players during the ride, most of them are quite boring.

Ad

Trending

For example, Tonya's tow truck job and Simeon's Repo Work can feel dull and sway players away from the chaos and thrill GTA titles usually offer. Hence, these mundane tasks shouldn't be too frequent in GTA 6.

2) Tailing missions

Tailing missions can feel boring as well (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Tailing missions require players to silently follow a vehicle or person before either ambushing them or reaching a specific destination, at which point the mission continues. While these are small parts of the mission that can overall be thrilling, tailing someone can still feel boring.

Ad

Players can quickly get sick of following someone, especially across the entire map. Furthermore, some tailing sections need players to keep a certain distance. If they get too close to the person or the vehicle, the mission fails.

Hence, GTA 6 should keep these kinds of missions to a minimum.

3) Delivery missions with slow vehicles

Delivery using slow vehicles in the online version is one of the most annoying missions (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

One of the most annoying missions in GTA Online is when players are given extremely slow vehicles for a delivery of their business products. Most commonly, these slow vehicles spawn for most MC Businesses. Driving these vehicles for several minutes and fighting against NPCs just to make a sale is cumbersome.

Ad

Hence, GTA 6 should absolutely avoid sell missions where slow delivery vehicles are used.

4) Missions with bad NPC AI

Escort missions can be annoying, especially with an NPC with bad AI (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Some GTA missions require players to escort or play with an NPC. However, the NPC's AI in older titles, even in GTA Online, is not the best. Hence, when escorting or fighting alongside them, they often die, resulting in a failed mission. The NPCs might roam around and not sit in the vehicle, keep hiding from enemy NPCs in the wrong direction, or simply run into their crosshairs.

Ad

Hence, these kinds of escort missions with an NPC with poor AI can feel extremely frustrating in GTA 6. Either Rockstar Games can drastically improve NPCs' behavior in missions, or not add these kinds of escort missions at all.

5) Overly scripted missions

Some missions can feel a lot too scripted and restricting (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Lastly, some missions can feel like they are too linear and scripted. If players fail to follow a certain pattern that the mission is designed on, they will simply fail and have to restart. These kinds of tightly knit missions that disallow freedom can be bad for exploration and creativity from players.

Ad

Hence, overly scripted missions that curb movement or interaction freedom should also be avoided in GTA 6.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More