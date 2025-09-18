  • home icon
Oktoberfest arrives in GTA Online: All rewards and how to get them

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:25 GMT
Oktoberfest brings loads of rewards to claim in GTA Online (Image via X/GTA Series Videos)
This week in GTA Online (September 18 - 24, 2025), Rockstar Games brings special Oktoberfest rewards to the game. This small event tkaes place around Halloween, where you can earn certain rewards either completely for free or by doing some special missions.

Here are all the Oktoberfest rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update and deadlines to claim them.

Ways to get Oktoberfest rewards in GTA Online and other weekly update details

Alpine Outfit and Pißwasser Beer Hat

These two apparel items will be available to claim after logging in before September 24 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki // X/GTA Series Videos)
The first two rewards you can claim during Oktoberfest are the Alpine Outfit and Pißwasser Festive Beer Hat. These rare apparel are only available during such special events.

To get these two items, log into GTA Online any time between September 18 to 24, 2025. This means they are only available for a week and will vanish after the next weekly update. You don't need to participate in any mission to get them.

Pißwasser black and red tees and Titan 250 D livery

These two rewards will be available to claim on login before October 8 (Image via X/GTA Series Videos)
The next two free rewards are the black and red "On the Pißwasser" T-shirts and the limited-time Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D plane.

To get these rewards, log into GTA Online any time between September 18 to October 8, 2025. They will remain available for three weeks, so you should have ample time to simply open GTA Online and claim them.

Other events and rewards this week in GTA Online

Apart from Oktoberfest rewards in GTA Online, there are loads of other events and rewards.

The Neighborhood Watch event continues from last week, featuring massive discounts on many police vehicles and a free Winter LSPD officer outfit with a tie and $100,000 for completing Dispatch Work missions. Last week, the Dispatch Work missions rewarded players with a Summer LSPD officer outfit.

Here are all the missions receiving double money and RP boost:

  • Dispatch Work (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • All Bail Office Bounties (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • Wildlife Photography (4X for GTA+ Members)
  • Pursuit Series
  • Hunting Pack

Quick Links

