Oktoberfest arrives in GTA Online: All rewards and how to get them

This week in GTA Online (September 18 - 24, 2025), Rockstar Games brings special Oktoberfest rewards to the game. This small event tkaes place around Halloween, where you can earn certain rewards either completely for free or by doing some special missions.

Ad

Here are all the Oktoberfest rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update and deadlines to claim them.

Ways to get Oktoberfest rewards in GTA Online and other weekly update details

Alpine Outfit and Pißwasser Beer Hat

These two apparel items will be available to claim after logging in before September 24 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki // X/GTA Series Videos)

The first two rewards you can claim during Oktoberfest are the Alpine Outfit and Pißwasser Festive Beer Hat. These rare apparel are only available during such special events.

Ad

Trending

To get these two items, log into GTA Online any time between September 18 to 24, 2025. This means they are only available for a week and will vanish after the next weekly update. You don't need to participate in any mission to get them.

Pißwasser black and red tees and Titan 250 D livery

These two rewards will be available to claim on login before October 8 (Image via X/GTA Series Videos)

The next two free rewards are the black and red "On the Pißwasser" T-shirts and the limited-time Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D plane.

Ad

To get these rewards, log into GTA Online any time between September 18 to October 8, 2025. They will remain available for three weeks, so you should have ample time to simply open GTA Online and claim them.

Other events and rewards this week in GTA Online

GTA Series Videos @GTASeries A new #GTAOnline event starts on September 18 (available through September 24) marking the last week of the Neighborhood Watch Event. Complete three Dispatch Work jobs to get the Winter LSPD Officer w/ Tie Outfit and GTA$100,000. Declasse Park Ranger owners also unlock the Winter Park Ranger w/ Tie Outfit just by logging in. ​ Discounted law enforcement vehicles are on Warstock, free Pißwasser items are available for Oktoberfest, and Double Rewards are active on Bail Office Targets, Pursuit Series, and Hunting Pack. ​ The Rockstar Games Launcher now supports Discord Rich Presence on PC, letting friends join your public sessions or receive invites directly through Discord. ​ NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH EVENT - Complete the Weekly Challenge to receive the Winter LSPD Officer w/Tie Outfit - Buy or own Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Winter Park Ranger w/Tie Outfit, delivered within 72 hours of logging in ​ OKTOBERFEST REWARDS (available September 24) - Log in to receive the Alpine Outfit and Pißwasser Festive Beer Hat - Log in through October 8 to receive the Red and Black On The Pißwasser Tees, and the limited-time Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D ​ WEEKLY CHALLENGE - Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Winter LSPD Officer w/Tie Outfit and GTA$100,000 ​ 3X GTA$ & RP - Community Race Series ​ 2X GTA$ & RP - Dispatch Work (4X for GTA+ Members) - All Bail Office Bounties (4X for GTA+ Members) - Wildlife Photography (4X for GTA+ Members) - Pursuit Series - Hunting Pack [RETURNING MODE] ​ DISCOUNTS (35% OFF) - Bravado Dorado Cruiser - Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor - Bravado Greenwood Cruiser - Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser - Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser - Declasse Park Ranger - Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor - Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser - Vapid Unmarked Cruiser ​ DISCOUNTS (30% OFF) - Body Armor - Declasse Hotring Sabre - Nagasaki Outlaw - Nagasaki Stryder - Pfister Comet Safari - Vapid Slamtruck ​ DISCOUNTS (25% OFF) - Canis Terminus Patrol - Eberhard Titan 250 D - Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit - Vapid Caracara Pursuit - Willard Outreach Faction ​ DISCOUNTS (15% OFF) - Western Police Bike ​ GUN VAN PRIMARY DISCOUNTS - FREE: Baseball Bat - 40% OFF: Combat Shotgun - FREE FOR GTA+ Members: Stun Gun - 40% OFF GTA+ Members: Railgun ​ FIB PRIORITY FILE - The Fine Art File - https://youtu.be/QhlGGKgnCaY ​ SALVAGE YARD ROBBERIES - The Cargo Ship Robbery: Enus Stafford (Top Tier) - The McTony Robbery: Benefactor Stirling GT (Standard Tier) - The Duggan Robbery: Dinka Kanjo SJ (Low Tier) ​ FREE VEHICLES - The Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle: Albany V-STR - https://youtu.be/OH5fuWapjhs - LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Obey Tailgater S - https://youtu.be/wkfHttV6lL0?t=1638 - Win in the LS Car Meet Series for 3 days in a row ​ TEST RIDES - Premium Deluxe Motorsport: Dinka Verus, Dundreary Landstalker XL, Hijak Ruston, Invetero Coquette BlackFin & Vulcar Warrener - Luxury Autos: Annis Minimus & Declasse Walton L35 Stock - Test Track: LCC Innovation, Vapid Retinue & Western Wolfsbane - Premium Test Ride (HSW): Maibatsu MonstroCiti ​ PREMIUM RACE & TRIALS - Premium Race: Muscle In - https://youtu.be/6u-x2VWPnl4 - Time Trial: Elysian Island - https://youtu.be/Xa29vLZLevk - HSW Time Trial: North Chumash to Palomino Highlands - https://youtu.be/lvNuDYgl4eg

Ad

Apart from Oktoberfest rewards in GTA Online, there are loads of other events and rewards.

The Neighborhood Watch event continues from last week, featuring massive discounts on many police vehicles and a free Winter LSPD officer outfit with a tie and $100,000 for completing Dispatch Work missions. Last week, the Dispatch Work missions rewarded players with a Summer LSPD officer outfit.

Here are all the missions receiving double money and RP boost:

Ad

Dispatch Work (4X for GTA+ Members)

All Bail Office Bounties (4X for GTA+ Members)

Wildlife Photography (4X for GTA+ Members)

Pursuit Series

Hunting Pack

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More