The latest GTA Online weekly update is continuing the police theme as expected, with some new outfits to unlock. On top of that, you'll also get the same discount on all purchasable police vehicles, along with some new bonuses as well.
Rockstar has also introduced some new rewards celebrating Oktoberfest (which begins on September 20). This includes some Oktoberfest-themed outfits and a unique livery for one of the newer vehicles introduced to the game.
With that in mind, here's what's in store for you with the GTA Online weekly update this week (through September 24, 2025).
All about the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 18 - 24, 2025)
The following activities and game modes will give you bonus cash and RP this week:
3x Cash and RP
- Community Race Series
2x Cash and RP
- Dispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Bail Office Bounties (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Pursuit Series
- Hunting Pack
Bonuses
- Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Winter LSPD Officer w/Tie Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).
- Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Winter Park Ranger w/Tie Outfit. If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.
- Log in to receive the Alpine Outfit and Pisswasser Festive Beer Hat.
- Log in through October 8 to receive the Red and Black On The Pisswasser Tees, and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D.
- FIB Priority File – The Fine Art File.
The $1 million reward ($2 million for GTA+ members) given for simply logging in to GTA Online is no longer active. However, with the continuation of the Neighborhood Watch event, plus members will still be getting up to 4x cash and RP on Dispatch Work, Bail Office Bounties, and Wildlife Photography (2x for regular players).
GTA Online has been celebrating Oktoberfest for a couple of years now, and you can get a traditional Lederhosen outfit by simply logging in. It's only fitting that the rewards for the real-life German beer festival are themed around Pisswasser, the in-universe German beer brand.
Read more: List of all GTA Online Dispatch Work (Missions)
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (September 18 - 24, 2025)
Here's a list of all items, vehicles, and more that are on discount right now with the latest GTA Online weekly update:
100% discount
- Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)
40% discount
- Combat Shotgun (Only in the Gun Van)
- Railgun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
35% discount (Police vehicles)
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Declasse Park Ranger
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
30% discount
- All Body Armor (Only in the Gun Van)
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Nagasaki Stryder
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Vapid Slamtruck
25% discount (Police vehicles)
- Canis Terminus Patrol
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Vapid Caracara Pursuit
- Willard Outreach Faction
15% discount
- Western Police Bike
The sale on law enforcement vehicles is still active right now, so you can still complete your police car collection before this GTA Online weekly update ends.
Also check: Top 5 police vehicles in GTA Online for completing Dispatch Work
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Enus Stafford (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Benefactor Stirling GT (The McTony Robbery)
- Dinka Kanjo SJ (The Duggan Robbery)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Dinka Verus
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Hijak Ruston
- Invetero Coquette BlackFin
- Vulcar Warrener
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Annis Minimus
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
LS Car Meet Test Track
- LCC Innovation
- Vapid Retinue
- Western Wolfsbane
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Premium Test Ride)
With the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort is the Albany V-STR.
Meanwhile, the LS Car Meet Prize Ride is the Obey Tailgater S, which you can get by winning in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.
