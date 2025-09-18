The latest GTA Online weekly update is continuing the police theme as expected, with some new outfits to unlock. On top of that, you'll also get the same discount on all purchasable police vehicles, along with some new bonuses as well.

Ad

Rockstar has also introduced some new rewards celebrating Oktoberfest (which begins on September 20). This includes some Oktoberfest-themed outfits and a unique livery for one of the newer vehicles introduced to the game.

With that in mind, here's what's in store for you with the GTA Online weekly update this week (through September 24, 2025).

All about the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 18 - 24, 2025)

The unlockable cop outfits revealed so far in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The following activities and game modes will give you bonus cash and RP this week:

Ad

Trending

3x Cash and RP

Community Race Series

2x Cash and RP

Dispatch Work (4x for GTA+ Members)

Bail Office Bounties (4x for GTA+ Members)

Wildlife Photography (4x for GTA+ Members)

Pursuit Series

Hunting Pack

Bonuses

Complete three Dispatch Work missions to receive the Winter LSPD Officer w/Tie Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).

and (Weekly Challenge). Buy the Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency) on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced) to receive the Winter Park Ranger w/Tie Outfit . If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in.

. If you already own the vehicle, you'll get the outfit within 72 hours of logging in. Log in to receive the Alpine Outfit and Pisswasser Festive Beer Hat .

and . Log in through October 8 to receive the Red and Black On The Pisswasser Tees , and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D .

, and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the . FIB Priority File – The Fine Art File.

Ad

The $1 million reward ($2 million for GTA+ members) given for simply logging in to GTA Online is no longer active. However, with the continuation of the Neighborhood Watch event, plus members will still be getting up to 4x cash and RP on Dispatch Work, Bail Office Bounties, and Wildlife Photography (2x for regular players).

GTA Online has been celebrating Oktoberfest for a couple of years now, and you can get a traditional Lederhosen outfit by simply logging in. It's only fitting that the rewards for the real-life German beer festival are themed around Pisswasser, the in-universe German beer brand.

Ad

Read more: List of all GTA Online Dispatch Work (Missions)

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (September 18 - 24, 2025)

All police vehicles are on sale right now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a list of all items, vehicles, and more that are on discount right now with the latest GTA Online weekly update:

Ad

100% discount

Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

40% discount

Combat Shotgun (Only in the Gun Van)

Railgun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

35% discount (Police vehicles)

Bravado Dorado Cruiser

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser

Declasse Park Ranger

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser

30% discount

All Body Armor (Only in the Gun Van)

Declasse Hotring Sabre

Nagasaki Outlaw

Nagasaki Stryder

Pfister Comet Safari

Vapid Slamtruck

Ad

25% discount (Police vehicles)

Canis Terminus Patrol

Eberhard Titan 250 D

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit

Vapid Caracara Pursuit

Willard Outreach Faction

15% discount

Western Police Bike

The sale on law enforcement vehicles is still active right now, so you can still complete your police car collection before this GTA Online weekly update ends.

Also check: Top 5 police vehicles in GTA Online for completing Dispatch Work

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

The Dorado Cruiser is a unique patrol vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Ad

Enus Stafford (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Benefactor Stirling GT (The McTony Robbery)

Dinka Kanjo SJ (The Duggan Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Dinka Verus

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Hijak Ruston

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Vulcar Warrener

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Annis Minimus

Declasse Walton L35 Stock

LS Car Meet Test Track

LCC Innovation

Vapid Retinue

Western Wolfsbane

Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Premium Test Ride)

With the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort is the Albany V-STR.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LS Car Meet Prize Ride is the Obey Tailgater S, which you can get by winning in the LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarshi Acharya Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai. Know More