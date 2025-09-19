5 underrated sedans in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online features a plethora of road vehicles. While most players prefer armored, futuristic, or flashy sports cars, some regular sedans are also great to own. These automobiles have four doors, allowing four people to occupy them with ease, and boast decent straight-line speed, which can be useful while cruising around the map.

Here is a list of some great underrated GTA Online sedans in 2025.

5 underrated GTA Online sedans in 2025

1) Albany V-STR

Albany V-STR is a great sedan to have (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Albany V-STR is an underrated luxury sedan in GTA Online. It boasts impressive acceleration, with a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph), and sharp handling that makes it a competitive choice in races. It costs $1,285,000 in Legendary Motorsports.

Despite its capabilities, the V-STR is often overshadowed by more popular sports cars, leaving many players unaware of its potential. Its well-balanced combination of speed, handling, and four-door practicality makes it a standout choice for those who give it a chance.

The V-STR frequently appears as a reward in either the Diamond Casino podium or the LS Car Meet prize ride. This week in GTA Online (September 17 - 24, 2025), the Albany V-STR is the podium vehicle in the Diamond Casino.

2) Obey Tailgater S

Obey Tailgater V12 is also an underrated car (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Obey Tailgater S is a sleek sedan in GTA Online with a modern design and extensive customization options. Its performance is above average for its class, with a top speed of 116 mph (186 kph) and precise handling that works well in city environments. This car is available for $1,495,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

The Tailgater S is often overlooked in races, as most players tend to gravitate toward supercars. However, it has great customization options in both the LS Car Meet Mod Shop and LS Customs.

In the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 17 - 24), the Tailgater S is the prize ride at the LS Car Meet. Players must win one LS Car Meet Race three days in a row to earn it.

3) Benefactor Schafter V12 (Armored)

The Schafter V12 armored variant is a great alternative to armored Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Schafter V12 (Armored) is one of the fastest and most secure sedans in GTA Online. When fully upgraded, it has a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Its price of just $325,000 on Legendary Motorsport makes it an even more attractive option.

This vehicle is agile, responsive, and even comes with an armored body for added durability in missions or free roam. Despite its strengths, it remains underappreciated, as most players tend to favor the more popular Karin Kuruma (Armored).

4) Lampadati Cinquemila

The Lampadati Cinquemila is also a decent vehicle to drive (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Lampadati Cinquemila is an expensive sedan in GTA Online. It has a more elongated frame than other sedans, with a sleek and sophisticated design. It's also not a slouch in terms of performance, with respectable acceleration and a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph) after being fully upgraded.

The Cinquemila's exorbitant $1,740,000 price tag and emphasis on aesthetics may discourage some players from buying it. However, the vehicle offers an ideal blend of speed, style, and usefulness.

5) Karin Asterope GZ

Karin Asterope GZ is a decent, cheap sedan in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Karin Asterope GZ is a reasonably priced, useful sedan with a simple, minimalistic style. While its top speed of 113 mph (182 kph) doesn’t break records, its reliable handling and stability make it a dependable option for missions and casual cruising around Los Santos. The vehicle can be purchased from Southern S.A. Super Autos for $459,000.

The Asterope GZ is often written off as unremarkable and unimportant, with most players in favor of more luxurious vehicles. Still, it’s a reliable and underrated car that delivers excellent value for players willing to give it a try.

