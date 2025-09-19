The latest GTA Online weekly update seems to be a continuation of last week's police-themed event, and the discounts are quite similar as well.
In fact, all the purchasable law enforcement vehicles are still on discount. So, if you want to complete your police car collection, you've got until September 24, 2025, to do so. In addition to this, there are a few new weapons on sale as well, and body armor is available at a bigger discount than usual.
In this article, we've listed everything that's on discount with the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 18 - 24, 2025). Be sure to check this out before deciding what to buy.
List of all active GTA Online weekly discounts (September 18 - 24, 2025)
100% discount
- Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)
40% discount
- Combat Shotgun (Only in the Gun Van)
- Railgun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
35% discount (Police vehicles)
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Declasse Park Ranger
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser
30% discount
- All Body Armor (Only in the Gun Van)
- Declasse Hotring Sabre
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- Nagasaki Stryder
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Vapid Slamtruck
25% discount (Police vehicles)
- Canis Terminus Patrol
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit
- Vapid Caracara Pursuit
- Willard Outreach Faction
15% discount
- Western Police Bike
The latest GTA Online weekly update continues last week's Neighborhood Watch event and offers various tiers of discounts on all police vehicles. There are a few new additions to this list as well, including weapons and body armor.
Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get
The new GTA Online weekly update extends the police theme, so you'll be getting all police vehicles on discount, yet again. The best vehicles are those that don't take a chunk out of your pocket while providing you with the most value.
Going by this, one of the best police cars you can buy right now is the Impaler LX Cruiser. It's the police variant of the regular Impaler LX, which is based on the 80s Chevy Impala models. A fully upgraded Impaler LX has a top speed of 117 mph and a recorded lap time of 1:07.351 (as measured by YouTuber Broughy1322).
It handles quite well for a sedan, and can be very useful for chasing down criminals. The vehicle usually costs $3,600,000, but with this week's update, you can get it for $2,340,000.
Another similar vehicle you can consider buying is the Impaler SZ Cruiser. It's also a police variant of a regular Impaler SZ, which, again, is based on a Chevy Impala, specifically the SS variant from the 90s. When fully upgraded, the SZ Cruiser has a top speed of 118.25 mph and a lap time of 1:06.383.
As a newer vehicle, the SZ Cruiser is obviously faster than the LX Cruiser, and it costs more as well, with a base price of $4,720,000. However, with the ongoing GTA Online weekly update discounts, you can get this car for $3,068,000.
