Car duplication glitch still lets GTA Online solo players earn money with ease

Car duplication is one of the most popular glitches GTA Online players use to make money. After just following a few steps, players can get a duplicated car added to their garage, which can then be sold off for a profit. However, Rockstar frequently patches GTA Online, fixing such glitches and making them obsolete.

In GTA Online, there is currently a new car duplication glitch that players can take advantage of to make millions as solo players in no time. So here's a detailed explanation of the glitch and how players can make money from it.

Solo car duplication glitch in GTA Online allows players to make millions

GTA Online YouTuber FPSExiile, who makes instructional videos about car duplication glitches in the game, posted a new video on November 27, 2023, which shows how to duplicate a car in the game after Patch 1.67 on PC, PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X|S.

Before moving on with the glitch, players should ensure they're in a public lobby, as this glitch may not work in a private one. Another thing to note is that Rockstar Games can ban players who make use of glitches. As such, players who follow this method will be doing so at their own risk.

With that in mind, here are the steps GTA Online players need to follow for the car duplication glitch:

The first thing you need is a 10-car garage. Any of the six available High-end garages will do, and it has to have some empty space (at least 2 just to be safe). Choose a vehicle that you want to duplicate along with an Elegy RH8 and place them inside the 10-car garage (the Elegy RH8 is available for free from the Legendary Motorsports website). Take the chosen vehicle to the nearest Los Santos Customs shop and move in near the door. Once the door has opened, exit your vehicle and shoot the mechanic inside the shop. Then, drive the vehicle inside the shop and into the small vehicle customization bay (similar to the one you have in your Vehicle Workshop, where you modify client vehicles). Exit the vehicle, leave LS Customs, and once the door has closed, call Lester. Then, use the Locate a Car feature to spawn the car. Now, register as a CEO and request any free CEO vehicle. Drive the vehicle to your 10-car garage, park outside, and destroy it. Now, open the Interaction Menu and hit Return Personal Vehicle to Storage before getting inside the 10-car garage on foot. You'll find the personal vehicle already stored inside the 10-car garage. Now, you just need to get in the Elegy RH8 and drive out. The game will spawn you outside on foot instead. Finally, you have to Request Personal Vehicle and rush inside the garage before it has a chance to spawn.

You can now sell the duplicated car to make money in GTA Online. As such, players are advised to choose an expensive car for the glitch.

