Caracara vs. Turreted Limo in GTA Online: Which one is worth buying this week?

This week in GTA Online, there are six cars on sale, most of which aren't particularly well-known. As a result, players will undoubtedly end up conducting extensive research on the vehicles before deciding which one to add to their collection.

This article compares the Vapid Caracara and the Benefactor Turreted Limo, two weaponized vehicles. Everything has been discussed here, from price and performance to utility and even aesthetics.

GTA Online vehicle comparison: Vapid Caracara vs. Benefactor Turreted Limo

Vapid Caracara review

The Vapid Caracara in GTA Online is based on the Hennessey VelociRaptor 6X6, a custom-made variant of a Ford F-150. As a 6x6 vehicle, it might seem unusually long to some players, especially when compared to other in-game pickup trucks. It does, however, have an appealing design, with the front end also inspired by the Dodge Ram.

As one would expect from an off-road truck, the Caracara performs best off-road. However, even the smallest bumps and accidents can send it flying, and it has a propensity to turn onto its side. For the main turret, players have the option of installing a minigun or a machine gun.

However, this vehicle is not suitable for combat, as it can be destroyed in a single explosion and lacks bullet-resistant windows. Despite being faster than the Karin Technical, its closest competitor, the Caracara is the weaker choice between the two.

Benefactor Turreted Limo review

The Turreted Limo is an armored and weaponized limousine variant of the Schafter. The regular Schafter is based on the Mercedes Benz E-Class, while the Turreted Limo is based on the E-Class limo. As the name suggests, it has a turret, much like the Caracara.

When it comes to driving, the Turreted Limo is quite identical to the Schafter, making it a very agile car. However, the acceleration and max speed are marginally lower. It is also quite light despite its armored exterior, with nearly no wheelspin whatsoever.

The Turreted Limo has bullet-resistant glass and reinforced armor that can survive a single explosion. That said, the armor on this vehicle is substantially weaker than the other armored vehicles in the game. The mounted minigun is a bit weak as well, much like that of the Caracara. However, unlike the latter, there is no alternate weapon.

Which car should players buy?

In GTA Online, the Turreted Limo has a significant advantage over the Caracara in terms of armor. However, the former isn't the best choice in the armored vehicle category. In terms of driving, the Caracara wins, as it is faster and has better acceleration. The Caracara also performs well as an off-road pickup truck, whereas the Turreted Limo isn't designed for off-roading.

The Vapid Caracara costs $1,775,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online; at $1,650,000, the Turreted Limo is slightly less expensive.

Both cars are currently on sale at 30% off, with the Caracara costing $1,242,500 and the Turreted Limo $1,155,000. Simply because of the armor advantage, players would be better off purchasing the latter since, aside from off-roading, the Caracara isn't very useful in GTA Online.

Note: This article solely uses the views and opinions of the writer.

