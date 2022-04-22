Should GTA Online players even consider the Turreted Limo?

This week, GTA Online is putting the spotlight on the Benefactor Turreted Limo.

It's easy to forget that such a vehicle exists in GTA Online. This weaponized limo first appeared in the 2015 update for Executives and Other Criminals. Of course, that was a very long time ago in the video game industry. So much has changed since the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 days.

Right now, players can buy a Turreted Limo at a reasonable discount. However, the question remains whether or not it is worth it.

Given its high price tag, players should expect more bang for their buck. It all depends on their specific tastes in weaponized vehicles.

GTA Online players must work together if they want to use the Turreted Limo

The Turreted Limo shares a few similarities with the Insurgent Pick-Up. These are both mounted vehicles that require another teammate.

Naturally, most players will make comparisons between them. Here's what they need to know about the Turreted Limo in GTA Online.

Price and performance

The limo costs $1,650,000 over at Warstock Cache and Carry. Any further upgrades will also cost a lot of money in GTA Online.

With that said, transmission and turbo will make a noticeable difference in terms of speed. This is highly recommended if the player buys the vehicle.

Overall, this vehicle controls very well for its class. Despite its protective armor, it's not weighed down by it. Players can survive a few explosions before it goes down in flames. Bullet-resistant windows also provide extra defense, just in case another player tries to snipe them.

The most notable aspect of this limo is the mounted turret. A second player can fire away with this powerful weapon. However, they need to be very careful in combat situations. The second player will not have much defense to protect themselves, especially if they fall off.

Right now, players can get the Turreted Limo for 40% off

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Flash GT ($1,005,000)

- Turreted Limo ($990,000)

- Stafford ($763,200)



30% Off

- SC1 ($1,122,100)

Players are more likely to purchase vehicles when they are sold at discounted prices. For this week only, they can buy the weaponized Turreted Limo at 40% off.

Normally, it costs $1,650,000, but the weekly discount reduces it to $990,000. Players can save over $660,000, but only for the next week. They have until April 27th to fully take advantage of this price reduction.

Sadly, it's outclassed by far better alternatives

This can be a fun vehicle to use with CEO Organizations. GTA Online players will look very classy driving this limo, especially with their friends.

Unfortunately, the Insurgent Pick-Up is still the better choice. It costs $1,795,000, but players can unlock a trade price of $1,350,000, just as long as they complete the Humane Labs Raid.

The limo is a slightly longer target, which can be detrimental against rocket launchers. It also lacks the performance stats of the insurgent Pick-Up.

GTA Online players should only get one if they have money to spend. Then again, CEOs do have a reliable source of income in this game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

