What makes GTA Online’s HVY Insurgent Pick-Up so reliable?

Several years after its original release, the Insurgent Pick-Up still has its uses in GTA Online.

Rockstar had unveiled this military vehicle back in a Heist update in 2015. Inspired by tactically-armored vehicles in the real world, it can withstand a ton of damage. GTA Online lobbies have been populated with them for a long time now, and for very good reasons.

The Insurgent Pick-Up is one of the most reliable vehicles in the entire game. Its strength and durability are a sight to behold. Players can't go wrong by having one in their personal garage. Once they fully upgrade this vehicle, they can truly realize its massive potential.

Reasons that make the HVY Insurgent Pick-Up so good in GTA Online

Price details

The Insurgent Pick-Up normally costs $1,795,000 at Warstock Cache and Carry. However, if players complete the Humane Labs Raid, that price can be lowered to $1,350,000. Either way, it's still a vehicle that is in much demand by modern standards, which is what makes it so useful.

It's protected by heavy armor

GTA Online lobbies without explosions in the background are non-existent. Powerful weapons are very commonplace in today's metagame and players have to rely on armored vehicles just to get by.

The Insurgent Pick-Up is the perfect vehicle for protection. A fully-upgraded version can withstand multiple explosions before it goes down. Defense is a defining aspect of this military vehicle, especially in crowded lobbies.

Better yet, the Insurgent Pick-Up already has bulletproof tires. Players won't have to worry about losing traction, since their tires will never go out, and will allow them to escape heavy gunfire. With its highly-protective armor, skilled players will have a head start in combat situations.

The Insurgent Pick-Up is a very good vehicle to drive

While this vehicle is rather slow by GTA Online standards, it makes up for it in sheer weight. Players can easily cut through traffic by running over cars. Should the players rollover for any reason, they will quickly make a recovery.

Despite its status as a heavy vehicle, the Insurgent Pick-Up is good at making turns, due to its weight, which allows it to stay grounded. Players can weave in and out of traffic in no time.

The Insurgent's mounted gun is very powerful

This is arguably the biggest reason for its expensive price tag in GTA Online. As long as another player controls it, the mounted gun will lay waste to most enemies. With a really good fire rate, it's a powerful weapon that's perfect for combat.

Normally, the second player is left wide open for attacks. However, they can also retreat back inside the vehicle. Once they fully regain their health, they can go back outside. The Insurgent Pick-Up can store up to nine players, allowing them to switch back and forth between gunners.

Players need to rely on teamwork to make great use of this vehicle. With the right strategies, players can take out most enemies without any issue. The mounted gun really separates this military vehicle from its brethren in GTA Online.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan