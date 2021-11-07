CJ from GTA San Andreas in the GTA Trilogy: All you need to know

CJ, the protagonist of GTA San Andreas, would perhaps be the most popular character in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

As the most memorable and beloved character of all time, there's a lot of hype surrounding CJ from GTA San Andreas, now the GTA Trilogy. He is perhaps the only character whose fame hasn't taken a seat in the background yet and continues to enjoy the light of stardom.

Who is Carl Johnson from San Andreas and what will he be like in GTA Trilogy

Man, what the hood done for me? Always dragging me down. Ever since I got out of the hood shit been cracking! That's everybody's dream, to get out of the hood...

Carl Johnson, the heart and soul of GTA San Andreas, is unanimously agreed upon as one of the most profound and relatable characters from the GTA Trilogy.

Unlike the typical Grand Theft Auto lead, Carl Johnson doesn't come from money and doesn't seem to have it all figured out. On the contrary, he barely seems to know where he's going in life. While this doesn't make for a solid personality, it makes for a relatable one.

Reasons why Carl Johnson is loved so much

One of the fundamental reasons Carl Johnson is the most beloved character from the GTA Trilogy is his sweet, soft, self-deprecating nature.

Unlike most characters from the franchise, who seem to be obsessed with the stench of blood and gore, CJ is pretty approachable and is as down-to-earth as it is possible to be when you are the second-in-command of one of the most notorious gangs in the world.

His sweet and soft nature makes him a lot more relatable to fans than the likes of Michael and Trevor, whose lives seem to revolve around unbridled, and quite frankly, unnecessary chaos.

CJ in GTA Trilogy

CJ is and will be known for many things in the GTA Trilogy, just as he was in GTA San Andreas. Still, the most memorable thing about him would be how he tackles the hurdles in his way while maintaining an optimistic and light-hearted attitude towards life. Such a quality is appreciated in everyone, criminal or no criminal.

