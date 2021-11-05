GTA San Andreas Remastered official release date, expected file size, and more for all devices

GTA fans are counting down the days before they can play the Definitive Edition trilogy, and there are just a few days left now. This article discusses the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition and some of the finer points that players have been curious to know about. This includes the official release date, expected disk space needed, and more.

Everything to know about GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

In the original trilogy, GTA San Andreas was considered the best game because of its extensive features, massive map, and stellar storytelling. Hence, fans are also looking forward to the remastered edition with the same enthusiasm they had for the original.

Storage space

How large is the remastered version? (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas was the most feature-rich game in the original trilogy. In fact, it can be said that the number of features it had was nowhere less than even GTA 5. Also, the map in the game was the largest in the trilogy and the second-largest in the whole series. All of this meant that it required significantly more storage space than its predecessors.

As a result, the remastered edition's file size is also rather large. On Xbox platforms, the game would take up 27 GB of disk space, while it would take up 10.8 GB on the Switch. However, this is quite small compared to modern AAA titles, so players should have no issues in space management.

Official release date

When are the games coming out? (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will be launched alongside the other two games in the trilogy on November 11, 2021. For those who pre-ordered the game, pre-loading will be available from November 9. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can pre-load the game right now and enjoy it on November 11, when it releases.

Meanwhile, the physical copies of the game will be coming out in limited numbers from December 7, 2021. The fact that the game was given a trailer so close to its release date and that the digital release is happening before the physical release has some fans worried. They believe that the GTA remastered trilogy might have been a rushed project.

Other details

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will have a unique drive-by mechanic (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA trilogy may be pre-ordered through the Rockstar Games Store or the digital store of the different consoles (PlayStation store, Microsoft store, and Nintendo eShop). The games are available as part of a package priced at $59.99/£54.99/€59.99/₹3,999 and A$99.95 for the console versions.

In the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, the PC versions are the same price as the consoles, but in India and Australia, they are not. The PC edition costs ₹4,994.99 and A$90.95 in the latter two nations, respectively.

Apart from the updated control scheme that has been adapted from GTA 5, the Definitive Edition of San Andreas will also have a unique drive-by mechanic. Also, GTA San Andreas had a wide variety of fighting skills that could be acquired in gyms. Players are looking forward to seeing how the Definitive Edition handles this feature.

Edited by Shaheen Banu