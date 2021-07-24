GTA Online features a lot of cars, some being petrol-powered and with the new generation of vehicles being electric and the game has introduced a few electric cars in the game too.

GTA Online has always gotten new cars in every major update, and a lot of them have been game-changing additions.

Several electric cars now roam the streets of the GTA Online universe and each one has a unique look and feel to them. These cars are usually quite fast with some exceptions of utility electric vehicles such as the Airtug and the Caddy.

Coil Raiden is a four-door, sports electric car that was introduced into GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update back in December 12, 2017.

Coil Raiden in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

“The Raiden is a masterpiece of understatement. If it pulled up next to you while you were slumped over, sobbing at the lights, you wouldn't bother to look up from your ex's Snapmatic profile. But then the lights go green, and you see it put down the kind of noiseless acceleration that internal combustion can only dream of. Your iFruit falls from your snotty grip, and you think: maybe the world's not so bad after all.” — Legendary Motorsport description.

The Coil Raiden is an electric sports car that seems to be modeled after the Tesla Model S. The car has similar tail lights to an Aston Martin Vanquish and a panaromic sunroof that gives the players in the rear seats a beautiful view to look out while driving in a party.

The electric sports car isn't the fastest 4 door sports car in GTA Online but it's got good handling as it is heavy and it does really well when it comes to cornering turns.

The Coil Raiden is an All-Wheel drive car with 35% of the power delivered to the front while the rest pushes the rear tires. It makes a soft acceleration sound as seen with most electric vehicles, making it one of the quieter ones in the game.

The Coil Raiden is more towards the expensive side of cars, coming for the hefty price of $1,375,000. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport website .Having said that, the car is slower than most that come in the price range.

The car is very customizable and has quite a few performance modifications. The Coil Raiden has a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) as recorded by Broughy1322. The weight of the car is 2,100 KG.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul