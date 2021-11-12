Comparing the file sizes of the classic GTA Trilogy to that of the remastered Definitive Edition

The GTA Community has been comparing the file sizes of the classic trilogy and the Definitive Edition trilogy for some time now. They wonder what new data these remastered versions contain, and do they justify the size increase.

It was clearly expected that the remastered games would obviously have a larger download size. Since players have got to see the actual numbers from PlayStation, they can see how much of a difference in size there really is. And yes, there is quite a difference.

This article will look at the comparisons between the game sizes of the original trilogy against the Definitive Edition trilogy.

Why does the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition need so much more space

PlayStation has confirmed the sizes that players will need to free up memory on their consoles for each game. The Twitter account @PlayStationSize has confirmed that all three titles will take up a combined total of 38.7 GB on PlayStation 4.

The original Trilogy file size was 6.19GB. This means that there is an added 32.51GB in the Definitive Edition.

The majority of this extra data will relate to the updated HD graphics using Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE). New textures for foliage, water and shadows will be part of what is taking up this extra space. As well as added graphics for building interiors and improved lighting.

The new PlayStation 5-style controls may have some bearing on the added data. While remastering the Trilogy, Rockstar would have added much higher quality music with a larger file size onto the radio stations too. Which, again, would have ended up taking a lot more space.

In the past week, many players have decided to preload the Trilogy so they could be ahead of the curve. This gave the player the ability to simply start the game yesterday when it was released, with no download wait time. The sizes may vary slightly from PlayStation to Xbox or PC.

PlayStation, for example, has released detailed game size information on Twitter:

🟧 GTA lll

🔹O : 1.569 GB

🔹DE : 5.293 GB



🟩 GTA Vice City

🔹O : 2.392 GB

🔹DE : 10.768 GB



⬛ GTA San Andreas

🔹O : 3.230 GB

🔹DE : 22.679 GB



It's nice for players to be able to see the actual numbers instead of hearing about the varying game sizes across all consoles and getting confused. The PlayStation numbers are the most important as it is the console where players first experienced GTA 3.

Players can see that each game in the Definitive Edition is about four-five times larger than its original counterpart. Now they are jumping into the new games to experience all that has been added.

