Why GTA Trilogy games file size is more than the initial games

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on November 11. Fans are excited to play the games released for the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be a complete remaster of the original games. The remasters of the games are much bigger in size due to the high graphical quality.

Rockstar Games has worked on improving the graphics of the original trilogy while maintaining the aesthetics of the games. Players can't wait to see how their favorite title looks after the remaster. Rockstar has stated that they have worked on the graphics and controls of the game to make gameplay more enjoyable.

What makes the file size of the remastered GTA Trilogy bigger

Rockstar Games has improved almost every aspect of the original games. The graphics, controls, and even the cut scenes have been worked on. Players will be getting a more immersive experience while playing these games. The file sizes of the games for some systems have been announced, and it seems like the games are much bigger than their original counterparts.

The file size of GTA lll was originally 1.569 GB, and the Definitive Edition will be 5.293 GB. GTA Vice City was originally 2.392 GB, with the Definitive Edition coming in at around 10.768 GB. GTA San Andreas was initially 3.230 GB, while its Definitive Edition will consume 22.679 GB of space.

The games are much bigger than the original games as Rockstar Games has used a new engine and remodeled everything in the remastered Definitive Edition of the GTA Trilogy. Players will get to see the games like never before with HD graphics. Rockstar has implemented many changes and improvements in the game such as better foilage, lighting and shadow effects.

There are many improved textures, and everything in the games are much more detailed. Players can expect a unique experience when they launch the game because although Rockstar Games has almost created new games, the three games will look a lot like the original games but this time in HD.

Edited by R. Elahi