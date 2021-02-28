Its a new week in GTA Online, which means players should consult a complete list of Double Cash and RP Activities for efficiency.

Double Cash events is a great way for players to earn more money by doing activities they would normally never consider. Likewise, doubling RP on these activities help players rank up faster. Ultimately, this complete list of Double Cash and RP Activities should help players of all levels do something different from what they normally do.

There are also some neat bonuses, like 60% discounts on executive offices or a free Glow Shades unlock, but this list is entirely dedicated to the Double Cash and RP Activities. Considering how the Double Cash Activities are going to help some players earn some money, they can use it on the discounts at their own leisure. All of these are live in GTA Online from 25 February 2021 to 3 March 2021.

Complete list of Double Cash and RP Activities this week in GTA Online



The following is a complete list of all Double Cash and RP Activities for this week:

Special Cargo Sales

Stunt Races

Simeon Missions

DJ Request Missions

Sumo

Special Cargo Sales



CEOs can rejoice in knowing that they can make double their usual profit with Special Cargo Sales being a part of the Double Cash & RP event. It's also a great way for players who have neglected their Special Cargo to finally earn a pretty penny whilst also allowing CEOs who do it every day to be rewarded more for their services.

Stunt Races



Stunt Races are a blast for players but often feel unrewarding in terms of cash and RP. Fortunately, it is a part of the Double Cash and RP Activities list, meaning that seasoned racers can zip past their competition and feel happier knowing that they're getting paid more to do so.

Simeon Missions



Simeon Missions are often seen as a great way to grind money and RP early on, so lower-levelled players should enjoy this Double Cash and RP bonus more than others. Even seasoned GTA Online veterans might help out good ole Simeon, as it does include Premium Deluxe Repo Work.

DJ Request Missions



DJ Request Missions might not be on all players minds most of the time, but it is worth noting that GTA Online players do get Double Cash and RP for participating in these activities. English Dave and Tom Connors want their talent to be happy, so the GTA Online player should be happy with this bonus.

Sumo



Sumo is an old-school activity where players would drive cars and try to push one another off. Both Sumo and Sumo (Remix) are Adversary Modes that receive Double Cash and RP for this week, so fans of these classics should try them out once more. It's different enough from most other money-making activities, so players should give it a go at least once for fun in GTA Online.