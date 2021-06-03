Could xQc return to NoPixel?

xQc is likely to return to NoPixel, although it might not be in the way some GTA 5 RP fans are thinking.

Technically, there are two parts related to this question - one of which is NoPixel itself, and the other is a sister server related to it. xQC announced that he will be participating in the NoPixel 3.0, so he will technically be back in some capacity. However, there's also a chance his permanent ban isn't so permanent.

Streamers have privileges ordinary gamers do not have. In xQc's case, he has a legion of fans who will gladly watch whatever he does and sometimes even play the same games he does. If he remains permanently banned, then NoPixel will lose some relevancy.

Will xQc return to NoPixel?

BREAKING: xQc has just announced that there will be a Nopixel 3.0 sister server that he will be participating in. The server will have lower fines, higher crime payout, and will be pay to access! — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 30, 2021

As shown in the tweet above, xQc will be in the NoPixel 3.0 sister server. Being banned in the main server doesn't seem to disqualify players from joining the new server, so xQC fans can rejoice in knowing that one of their favorite streamers will be streaming the game again.

On a side note, the server isn't "pay to access." NoPixel admin, Koil, states, "It's public, not pay to play."

The sister server to NoPixel

Basically he got banned again for drama actions with cops. But the good thing is, that there will be nopixel "sister" GTA RP server, where he won't be banned (at least in the beginning), so X is about to come back to RP one day in near future I guess — Jakub Kornecki (@JKor_lol) June 1, 2021

xQc spoke with Koil about the server, saying "I’ve talked to Koil off-stream and he says that the server is already ready." GTA 5 RP is still wildly popular in the world of streaming, even if players like Sykkuno have taken a break from playing the game.

Hence, it should be no surprise that the gaming community will be getting a sister server to NoPixel. NoPixel is already the most popular English GTA 5 RP server out there, so there's inevitably a lot of players who wish to play the game but simply can't because of the queue.

Fortunately, having a sister server can help ease some of that burden. More players will be able to play on it (even if there will be differences between the sister server and NoPixel).

Will xQc play on the original NoPixel?

While fans are delighted at the prospect of xQc playing on a server related to NoPixel, some of them would still like to see him return to the main server altogether. The main problem with that, unsurprisingly, is the fact that xQc was banned five times.

Some GTA 5 RP players believe that xQc is permanently banned, but that's not necessarily the case. Koil did talk about how he believes xQc will be unbanned soon on the public NoPixel server.

If xQc is unbanned, then it's likely that fans will be able to see him do his wacky shenanigans all over again.

Why would xQc be unbanned after being banned five times?

xQc (Image via The Esports Observer)

The simple truth is that xQc brings a lot more to NoPixel than he takes away. He is unquestionably one of the most popular streamers out there, so having him play the game is like free publicity.

More publicity is more money, and that's often a driving force one way or another. NoPixel servers aren't cheap, so having a popular person like xQc endorse it indirectly is a great way to keep the game up and running.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod