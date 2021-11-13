DarkViperAU calls out Rockstar for how they handled the GTA series

GTA streamer DarkViperAU decided to call out Rockstar for their recent practices.

Within the past few months, players have been unhappy with the company. It's gotten even worse in the past few days. Both GTA Online and the remastered trilogy have drawn ire from the player base due to several issues. DarkViperAU is more than happy to point them out.

The streamer had already criticized Rockstar a few months ago. He called them out for taking down popular mods. That's not even mentioning their overreliance on GTA 5 and Online. Within the past few days, he made it clear he doesn't like what Rockstar is doing with the series.

Unhappy with the GTA series, DarkViperAU criticizes Rockstar and their current direction

DarkViperAU recently put out a video detailing his frustrations with Rockstar. He also made a series of tweets voicing his displeasure. Many of his followers seem to be in agreement with him. This article will go over his main concerns, particularly within the past few days.

He points out the problems with the Rockstar Launcher

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Can you believe @RockstarGames makes a billion dollars a year yet cant afford a countdown to the release of their games on their launcher? 5 minutes until 2 am, which I HOPE is the release time. Read it on a website written by some guy, cause R* has ZERO community communication. Can you believe @RockstarGames makes a billion dollars a year yet cant afford a countdown to the release of their games on their launcher? 5 minutes until 2 am, which I HOPE is the release time. Read it on a website written by some guy, cause R* has ZERO community communication. https://t.co/WkwlYuc95Q

In his most recent video, DarkViperAU considers the Rockstar Launcher to be an abyssmal failure. For starters, there wasn't even a countdown for the remastered GTA trilogy. For a billion dollar company, they didn't bother to put much resources into their launcher.

He also criticized the user interface of their website, stating that it's overly simplistic and lacks detailed information. DarkViperAU unfavorably compares it to Ubisoft Connect, which has multiple tabs relevant to their games. The Rockstar Launcher is not as helpful as their direct competitors.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Wait. The definitive edition still isn't out on PC yet? Rockstar exists to annoy and dissapoint me. I have to wait until 2 am apparently. If they "accidentally" released it early on Playstation they should just have released it at the same time on other platforms. Wait. The definitive edition still isn't out on PC yet? Rockstar exists to annoy and dissapoint me. I have to wait until 2 am apparently. If they "accidentally" released it early on Playstation they should just have released it at the same time on other platforms. https://t.co/88L98H8tN0

Worst of all, some GTA players are forced to use the Rockstar Launcher. Due to server issues, it's still not available for PC players. Meanwhile, Rockstar accidentally released the PlayStation version before the Xbox ones.

DarkViperAu complains about their lack of consistency. It's not fair for PC players to rely on the Rockstar Launcher and be punished for it. They couldn't even play a $60 game on its release date.

DarkViperAU also takes issue with GTA Online

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU Going to have to battle the DDoSers, Mod Menus, The naked guys yelling the N-Word for a bit longer in GTA Online. @RockstarSupport , from what I gather, also doesn't track the progress for the Numero Uno achievement. What dumb company makes a mystery achievement they don't track? Going to have to battle the DDoSers, Mod Menus, The naked guys yelling the N-Word for a bit longer in GTA Online. @RockstarSupport, from what I gather, also doesn't track the progress for the Numero Uno achievement. What dumb company makes a mystery achievement they don't track? https://t.co/Ewh7lW6xPb

GTA Online recently had a few bugs in regards to the following achievement:

Numero Uno: Obtain first place in all competitive game types.

Some players are reporting issues with unlocking this achievement. Rockstar said they are continuing to work on it, but DarkViperAU is not impressed. He finds it laughable that a billion dollar company doesn't keep track of these results.

What doesn't help is that GTA Online was also down because of server issues. Some players don't even get the chance to collect their achievements.

He thinks Rockstar should hold themselves to a higher standard

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU

Imagine defending Rockstar for choosing less effort for a worse product for max price

You shouldnt get credit or forgiveness for rushed laziness The amount of people saying of the #GTADefinitiveedition "its a remaster, not a remake, your expectations were too high" is kinda nuts.Imagine defending Rockstar for choosing less effort for a worse product for max priceYou shouldnt get credit or forgiveness for rushed laziness The amount of people saying of the #GTADefinitiveedition "its a remaster, not a remake, your expectations were too high" is kinda nuts.Imagine defending Rockstar for choosing less effort for a worse product for max priceYou shouldnt get credit or forgiveness for rushed laziness

Overall, DarkViperAU thinks Rockstar no longer cares about their product. He doesn't think anybody should be defending them for their recent practices. Whether it's the remastered trilogy or GTA Online, he believes those players deserve better than what they got.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU I should not have more pride and care for my YouTube videos than Rockstar has for the games that put them on the map and made them what they are today. I should not have more pride and care for my YouTube videos than Rockstar has for the games that put them on the map and made them what they are today.

DarkViperAU doesn't leave any room for potential doubt. He shares his voice with a vocal majority of players. The GTA community is not happy with Rockstar and their current direction. It remains to be seen if that will improve in the coming weeks and months.

