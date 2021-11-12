Deluxo Races to offer 3x GTA$ and RP in GTA Online

GTA Online received its weekly update on November 11. Rockstar has added a bunch of discounts and RP boosts to the game for players to use, including triple money and RP for participation in Deluxo races.

With all the attention on the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, this update flew under the radar. So here is everything you need to know.

Deluxo races in GTA Online offer triple RP and money this whole week

What are Deluxo races in GTA Online? Deluxo races are a series of four stunt races based on the retro-style Deluxo vehicle class. These races are called Cresting, Raton Race, Stadium Flyover, and Techno.

Deluxo races include sections with flying similar to stunt plane trials as the Deluxo class vehicles have the ability to switch between car mode and hover mode which makes the car fly.

Experienced players can grind these races all week and make a ton of money because all of these give players triple money and RP.

Other things added in the new GTA Online weekly update

Other additions to this update include double money and RP on special vehicle work and a 50% speed boost on Bunker Research.

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is this week's prize ride. The car is worth $1,789,000, but players have a chance to win the car by placing in the top 5 in twelve Street Race Series races.

This week, the four new additions to the test track are Annis Remus, Vulcar Warrener HKR, and Dinka RT3000. Players can check these cars out at the Los Santos car meet-up.

Speaking of cars, Pfister Neon is this week's Podium vehicle, so players can try their luck on the lucky wheel in Diamond Casino and try to win this car.

All Doomsday facilities and renovations are 40% off along with that, payouts for Doomsday heists are doubled. This might have been done to make players interested in Doomsday heists again as they weren't a popular edition to GTA Online.

Other discounts include 40% Off on Volatol, 35% Off on Barrage, Chernobog, Thruster, Pariah, Raiden, T20, and 50% off on all MkII Weapons this week.

