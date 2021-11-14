Demolition Man in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition: What’s new

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition changed one significant aspect about Demolition Man.

Most players remember this mission as arguably one of the most frustrating in the series. Some players find its difficulty overrated, but its reputation makes it one of the most infamous missions regardless. Surprisingly, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition increased the time limit.

It's only a difference of 30 seconds, but that extra half a minute is a generous boost nonetheless. The original time limit was seven minutes flat. It's now seven minutes and 30 seconds.

What has changed for Demolition Man in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

An example of the new time limit (Image via Rockstar Games)

An extra 30 seconds makes this mission substantially more manageable. It makes the mission timer nearly 7% longer than the original version. If a player still fails in that timeframe, they would've failed the old version even sooner.

Another noticeable change is that the overall UI is smaller in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, allowing players to see more of the area. However, this change applies to all aspects of the new game.

The better graphics also make it easier to see where the player is going in Demolition Man. These are minor changes as far as mission difficulties go, but they're worth mentioning.

It's still Demolition Man at its core

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's movement options haven't changed much compared to the original game. The extra 30 seconds gives players ample time to make a mistake or two, but it doesn't feel very fluid.

The core objectives of Demolition Man are the same, as the player has to plant four bombs in specific areas. The markers where the player has to place these bombs are bright and easy to spot, which works well with minor feature changes like a smaller UI.

Ultimately, Demolition Man is easier than it was in the original game.

Players can instantly restart missions

Restarting missions instantly is a good feature (Image via Rockstar Games)

Demolition Man might still be too frustrating for some players. Fortunately for them, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition allows one to restart a mission after failing it instantly. It doesn't make it "easier" per se, but it makes it less frustrating as players don't have to waste time getting back to the mission marker.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This feature applies to all missions in the GTA Trilogy, so it isn't only relevant to Demolition Man. That said, this mission is likely to infuriate players more than most other GTA Vice City Definitive Edition missions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like this mission? Yes No 1 votes so far