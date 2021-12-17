New missions in GTA Online The Contract Update: All you need to know

The Contract DLC for GTA Online brings back Franklin Clinton, one of the three protagonists from GTA 5's Story Mode. He runs an agency named F. Clinton and Partner, and it is this agency that players get to work with in the update.

After buying an Agency property in Los Santos, players get to access several different types of missions, including side-missions as well as the titular 'contract.' This article features everything players need to know about these missions in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Contract DLC: Detailed list of all the new missions

The Dr. Dre Contract

As part of the DLC's storyline, Franklin is seen running an agency that specifically caters to the problems of Vinewood's celebrity elite. Since the events of GTA 5, he has become a renowned hustler and is looking for a big contract to take things up a notch. This happens to be the prelude to the plot as Dr. Dre joins in as his latest client.

By 'purchasing' the Agency property, the GTA Online protagonist becomes a partner in the agency itself and helps Franklin with several missions. The Dr. Dre Contract is a series of missions where players must attempt to recover Dr. Dre's lost phone, which contains a few of his unreleased tracks.

Completing The Dr. Dre Contract unlocks the ability to play as Lamar and Franklin in a short series of missions.

Security Contracts and Payphone Hits

In addition to this, the Contract update for GTA Online also comes with several unique side missions. In fact, playing at least two of the Security Contracts is required to access the main story missions. These are Free Mode jobs that are available to CEOs, VIPs, and MC Club presidents for any type of session.

The following is a list of Security Contracts available in The Contract DLC:

Security Contract: Recover Valuables

Security Contract: Vehicle Recovery

Security Contract: Gang Termination

Security Contract: Rescue Operation

Security Contract: Asset Protection

Security Contract: Liquidize Assets

Payphone Hits are another new series of missions in which players are given assassination missions by Franklin. Franklin now assists customers with assassinations and stock manipulation, similar to Lester's Assassinations in GTA 5.

Instead of manipulating the stock market themselves, the player is paid a fixed price. The fees paid include bonuses if the assassination is carried out according to the given methods. However, the player is allowed to assassinate the victim in any way they see fit.

