Dewbauchee Massacro in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online may have a huge selection of vehicles, but sports cars have always been the chief attraction. The Dewbauchee Massacro is one such sports car that is available in GTA 5 as well.

Sports cars are a popular choice because of their speed and agility. Not only are they effective at racing, but they are equally useful in missions as well. The latest update, Los Santos Tuners, also introduced a whole new roster of sports cars.

However, some of the older sports cars are also great purchases for GTA Online players. This article explores the Dewbauchee Massacro in detail, a popular sports car in the game.

GTA Online: Everything players need to know about the Dewbauchee Massacro

The Vanquish is a legendary GT sports car made by popular British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin. GTA Online has its own version of this iconic car in the game.

The Dewbauchee Massacro seems to be primarily inspired by the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish. It also shares some significant design elements with the Corvette Stingray C7 and Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Some other Ferrari models like the 360 and F430 were also taken into consideration.

“Sophisticated, superior, class-obsessed and with more than a little aggression under the hood, this grand tourer from Dewbauchee is as classically British as they come.” - Legendary Motorsport description.

In a nutshell, the Massacro is a fantastic performer with excellent braking. It also boasts one of the highest top speeds (121.75 mph) in its class, beating both the Zentorno and Turismo R. It also beats most of the new tuner cars except the Pfister Comet S2 and the Dinka Jester RR.

The Massacro's handling, on the other hand, is lacking as it struggles to maintain grip in high-speed bends. In the hands of an experienced driver, though, this is not a major issue. It is significantly cheaper than the new tuners, all of which are over a million GTA$.

The Massacro also has a unique Racecar variant, which is an upgraded version of the original. This variant also contains a unique livery that remains on the car indefinitely despite any visual changes.

Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online sells the Massacro for $275,000 in GTA Online. The Racecar variant is available to purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $385,000.

