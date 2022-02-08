Veto Classic in GTA Online: Price, performance, how to buy, and more

There are many cars in GTA Online. Most cars are classified under conventional brackets like Sports, Muscle, Super, Utility, etc. However, now and then, Rockstar likes to develop something different. The devs tried this when the Open Wheel cars came out.

This time it's the Dinka Veto Classic. This car (if you can even call it that) is a go-kart. There's a classic vibe to it, a throwback to the early go-kart racing days.

How to get the Veto Classic in GTA Online

Rockstar Games changed the usual routine by releasing the Classic version before the modern one this time. Typically, it's the other way around. However, the Veto Modern was released as a part of the Holiday Bonuses Event in 2020.

The Dinka Veto Classic is a part of the Cayo Perico Update and was offered as a free vehicle for players logging in from December 18 - December 20, 2020. Gamers who missed this window will sadly have to shell out $895,000 at Southern San Andreas Motors.

Is the Veto Classic via in GTA Online?

The Veto Classic falls under the sports category of cars in the game. It is a go-kart, after all. The Veto can be customized at Los Santos customs or any vehicle warehouses in owned properties. It comes with a regular list of customizations like E.M.S., armor, engine, etc. Players cannot change the wheels, however.

Performance-wise, the go-kart sports rear-wheel drive and can go up to 78.80 mph (126.82 km/h). The acceleration is on the lower side, but the kart is quite zippy once the power kicks it.

Handling is an issue as it has a massive over-steer, and the kart does not like curbs. Unlike in real-life, the cart does have both a regular brake and a hand brake.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



rsg.ms/23e83bc Pick up the free Dinka Veto Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this weekend only, a special award for the community that is part of The Cayo Perico Heist. Pick up the free Dinka Veto Classic from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this weekend only, a special award for the community that is part of The Cayo Perico Heist. rsg.ms/23e83bc https://t.co/9X5mJHz18W

In the wild world of GTA Online, roaming around in a go-kart takes a lot of guts. Players are often seen trying to blow each other up for no apparent reason. Going around in a small kart with average speed, bad handling, and almost full-body exposure is not going to be fun.

Also Read Article Continues below

Most players prefer armored and weaponized vehicles for better chances of survival. Vehicles like the Toreador, Armored Kuruma, Buzzard, etc., are better and more fun. No gamer likes to get blown up repeatedly.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar