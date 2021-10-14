Dominator ASP Prize Ride for GTA Online this week: How to get it for free, top speed, and more details

GTA Online's weekly update brings in a fresh car as a Prize Ride every week. This week's candidate is the Vapid Dominator ASP. Replacing the Calico GTF at the back of the Slamtruck, the Dominator ASP is bringing in some retro muscle to the mix.

As always, the Prize Ride for the week is locked behind a certain objective that players must first complete if they wish to get their hands on it for free. Here's everything players need to know about the Vapid Dominator ASP and how to get it for free in GTA Online this week.

A guide to getting the Vapid Dominator ASP for free in GTA Online this week

The customized variant of the Dominator ASP thats up for grabs this week (Image via GTA Fandom Wiki)

Players can breathe a sigh of relief this week as the objective to unlock the Prize Ride isn't as demanding as the last few weeks. To get the vapid Dominator ASP for free this week, players must meet the following objective:

Place top 3 in 6 LS Car Meet Series races to claim the Prize Ride.

Once players have completed the objective they must simply return to the LS Car Meet, use the navigation menu and claim the Prize Ride for free. After sending it to an appropriate garage, players can call in their brand new Dominator ASP whenever they want.

A look at the Dominator ASP in GTA Online

“From the all-American line of Dominators comes the middle generation ASP. Too contemporary to be a classic, too old-school to be cutting edge, this is the kind of car you forget all about until it punches you square in the junk. Now pony up.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a 2-door muscle class car that sports a retro 90's look. Based off of the 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R, the car differs only slightly in terms of its front, which resembles the 1995 variant of the same car.

Serving as a predecessor to the stock Dominator, collectors would love to add this beast to their muscle car collection. In typical muscle car fashion, the Dominator ASP sports a 7.4L supercharged V8 engine. The car also features a 5-speed transmission and a rear-wheel-drive drivetrain.

The Dominator ASP reaches a respectable top speed of 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) when maxed out, which makes it competitive with LS Tuners cars, but takes it out of contention against Supers.

Coming at GTA $1,775,000 or GTA $1,331,250 at its 'Trade Price', the Dominator isn't wildly expensive, but players should ideally be able to snag it for free this week as the objectives to claim it are quite easy.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod