Everything about today’s GTA Online background update (August 17)

GTA Online released an update today, August 17, 2021, with some bug fixes. The game had a few problems that Rockstar addressed in an update, earlier than they usually do. Since the Los Santos Tuner update, Rockstar has had weekly updates where they release new cars as part of their drip-feed content and changed the weekly challenges.

Rockstar decided to drop an early update to prevent players from exploiting a glitch that players could use to duplicate cars in the game. The bug was called GC2F glitch (give cars to friends), and it started to gaining popularity within the community.

Rockstar also fixed the loading time issue that players were facing while playing GTA Online on their PCs.

GTA Online background update on August 17

Rockstar pushed an update today, which was earlier than usual. One of the reasons they did that was to fix the loading time problem players were facing on the PC.

The other glitch that Rockstar fixed was the GC2F glitch for which players needed to get into a glitched phase by starting a mission while on the Car Meet Test Track by calling Simeon, Gerald or Martin.

Players were using this glitch to give their friends expensive cars so that they could sell them and make more money, or simply just increase their car collection. The new update fixed the glitch, and now players can't call these contacts from inside the Test Track.

A new car was added as part of the prize ride at the Los Santos Car Meet. The car, Karin Previon, will come for $1,490,000 but cannot be bought yet from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Players can unlock the trade price for the car by earning Los Santos Car Meet reputation. The trade price for tuner cars are unlocked at random for every time players gain five reputation levels.

Along with the new ride in GTA Online, the new podium vehicles list has been added. It includes the Lectro which comes for $997,500 - $750,000, the Outlaw which comes for $1,268,000 - $951,000 and the Adder for $1,000,000.

These updates will become effective on Thursday at the usual time for the weekly GTA Online update.

