Fact check: Can you play GTA Vice City Stories on mobile in 2023?

Unfortunately for fans of GTA Vice City Stories, there is no official way to play the game on mobile devices. This title is neither available on iOS nor Android stores. The only way to play this game is via third-party means. This technically means it is possible to play GTA Vice City Stories on mobile devices in 2023.

It's just that the most popular method to play this game on Android or iOS systems involves emulation. If one were looking for an actual official release, then the answer is no. Those seeking to emulate the game should be mindful of what they download since some sites bundle malware with supposed APKs and other files.

The main way to play GTA Vice City Stories on mobile is via emulation (2023)

Many players want to play this game but can't (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games had yet to announce a port of GTA Vice City Stories to any mobile devices by the time this article was written. The company does have other Grand Theft Auto titles available, which are:

III

Vice City

San Andreas

Liberty City Stories

Chinatown Wars

There is also a Grand Theft Auto V manual, but that's not a game. GTA Vice City Stories was released on:

PSP

PS2

PS3

This title never even got an official PC release.

Emulating GTA Vice City Stories on mobile

Emulation is often a morally gray subject that some gamers despise and others cherish. It is also the primary way for players to enjoy GTA Vice City Stories on Android and iOS. Either a PS2 or a PSP emulator would suffice here.

PPSSPP emulates PSP games, and it's one of the most popular ways to play this title in 2023. Do note that emulators don't include games by default. Players would either have to manually convert their real-life games into usable .ISO files or download one from the internet.

If the latter option is chosen, it is worth exercising caution since it's technically not legal and can be bundled with malware if acquired from shady websites.

Some users have gotten GTA Vice City Stories to work on their mobile phones. The above video shows a player emulating it via PPSSPP along with some configuration to make the game run smoothly.

How optimal the emulator runs will depend on the settings that are enabled and the power of the player's device. Besides that, the game can run from start to finish without a problem since a good .ISO file will include everything.

No official port from Rockstar Games

There is no news about an official port coming out any time soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

No credible leaks indicate that Rockstar Games will release this game on any mobile device in the upcoming months. Many have speculated that the title would one day arrive on these systems, yet alas, it never happened.

Some players refuse to pirate or emulate games, meaning they don't have an option to play this game on Android or iOS. Those who really want to play this title can buy it digitally from Rockstar Games on the PSP or PS3. Alternatively, they can buy a physical copy of the PS2 from a third-party retailer.

