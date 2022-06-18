Fact Check: Did the Grove Street Families exist in GTA 5?

The simple answer to this question is yes, Grove Street Families did exist in GTA 5, but there's more to it than players might think. If players ever visit Grove Street in GTA 5 to relive the memories of GTA San Andreas, they will find the place filled with Ballas gang members.

Although fans know that every GTA game tells a different story than the previous game, many of them enter the games hoping they will find some kind of connection to previous entries in the franchise. This is especially true when it comes to the locations they have visited in previous GTA games.

So it is a bittersweet feeling when players see Ballas gang members roaming around Grove Street, a place players once called home in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Grove Street was where CJ, the main protagonist of San Andreas lived.

This article will provide players with more information about the existence of Grove Street Families in Grand Theft Auto 5.

What happened to the Grove Street Families in GTA 5?

Along with the famed Vinewood Boulevard, Grove Street is one of a few named streets maintained from Los Santos.

However, a street gang known as The Families included a gang known as the Grove Street Families that was named after a street in Davis rather than the one in Ganton from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The gang set was active in the 1990s and disintegrated by 2013.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, the street's former presence in the 3D Universe in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is mentioned, in contrast to the separation of the universe versions.

According to Franklin and Lamar, most of the Grove Street Families' OGs are either dead or have moved on with their lives, possibly becoming wealthy and living the rest of their lives in some kind of suburb.

Grove Street has a famous and almost mythological reputation among certain Los Santos inhabitants, including Jimmy De Santa. Franklin mentions "events in the nineties," alluding to it while hanging out with Jimmy. Ballas members can also be heard saying,

"The Families were booted out centuries ago."

Tale of two GTA universes

The timelines of each Grand Theft Auto universe are designed to be completely separate from each other so that no physically appearing characters or storylines overlap, as confirmed by Rockstar Games several times. As a result, the events of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which is set in the 3D Universe have never happened in the timeline of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Apart from in-game radio station personalities and celebrities, characters from GTA San Andreas have never been in Grand Theft Auto 5's canon, and past universe characters are viewed as "mythical individuals from a bygone period," according to former Rockstar Games VP Dan Houser.

All of this means that Grove Street Families did exist in Grand Theft Auto 5, but they were not the ones that players met during Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Then again, players can argue that if these two games are in a separate universe, then why are there so many references to Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Well, they might be either just standalone references for the fans or could even be something deeper that players don't know about yet.

