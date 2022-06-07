Fact Check: Is GTA 5 available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices?

GTA 5 hasn't been ported to iOS or Android devices yet, nor is it likely to happen anytime soon. However, there are several websites on the internet that claim to have download links for the mobile version of the game.

None of these claims are true, and players should refrain from installing such software on their mobile devices. Here are some of the reasons why these assertions are false.

Why players should refrain from clicking on fake GTA 5 download links

How to know if the links are true

As previously stated, several websites on the internet frequently publish clickbait articles with links that claim to host Grand Theft Auto 5 for Android. They don't stop there, though, as some of these sites go into great detail about how Rockstar has released the game on mobile.

Since Rockstar has never made such claims, it's clear that they're all fake. Any official announcements will be made via Rockstar's official Twitter account and their newswire website. This is how the Definitive Edition Trilogy and even Grand Theft Auto 6 were announced.

In conclusion, Grand Theft Auto 5 has never been ported on Android or iOS devices, and Rockstar doesn't seem to have any plans to do so. This is due to both technical limitations as well as profitability.

What do these links offer instead?

Many players may wonder what these websites really offer if they don't have GTA 5. The answer is quite straightforward. The full name of the OBB package that is available for download is usually mentioned on most Android application hosting sites.

This is usually in the following format: 'com.(developer's name).(name of the game).' In the case of Grand Theft Auto 5, it should be 'com.rockstargames.gta5'.

However, a quick glance will reveal that the files claimed to be for GTA 5's installation actually host GTA San Andreas instead. This is proven by the fact that the data file is often named 'com.rockstargames.gtasa'. Even if the website does not explicitly state this, it becomes clear after downloading the file.

Mods that resemble features from Grand Theft Auto 5 are frequently used to create a custom version of San Andreas. A lot of mods for HUD, maps, and vehicles for San Andreas are based on the new title. Players who download the APK and OBB files from these websites may end up with such a modded version.

Why should players avoid these websites?

To begin with, these websites make false claims, and it is only prudent not to trust them. The files they provide are frequently infected with adware, and in the worst-case scenario, malware. While the first type of virus will only bombard mobile users with advertisements (which can be quite frustrating in itself), the second type of virus may damage their files.

Even in the case of San Andreas mobile, the only safe places to download it from are the Play Store and the App Store. Downloading pirated copies of a paid game isn't legal, and players who do this may also be subject to local laws.

The most important point to emphasize here is that Grand Theft Auto 5 was never released for mobile devices. As a result, players should be wary of websites that claim otherwise.

