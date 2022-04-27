Ranking all available GTA games on Android in 2022

Rockstar's biggest attraction is their GTA franchise, which has been made for almost every major platform. They've also ported some of their most iconic games for mobile devices, and the GTA ports are some of the best-selling ones. This article ranks these games based on their quality and entertainment factor on mobile devices.

Some of these are not of the same quality as the original PC/console release and are quite buggy. Meanwhile, others seem to be even better than the original version. They can all be downloaded from the Play Store.

Every GTA Android game ranked according to their quality

5) GTA San Andreas

The original San Andreas, when it came out on the PS2, was hailed as a masterpiece. It surpassed every fan's expectations and presented a diverse open world that was easy to get addicted to. This game is so rich with features that some of these are not even present in the later titles.

However, the mobile remaster of the game suffers from several issues. The first and most obvious change in this version is the graphics. The colors have been redone, with the PS2-era tint no longer present.

The characters and clothes have a shiny but rubbery texture that seems quite distracting and unusual. Then comes the controls, which are much more restrictive now, making certain actions impossible. However, the biggest issue is the number of bugs in the game, making it downright unplayable.

The game suffers from random crashes and often refuses to open. It is also far less stable than the PC version and might crash when using cheats or mods.

4) GTA Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories was made for the PSP, and hence, it would seem that other handheld devices would have no issues running it. However, the quality of the game's Android version isn't as good as the PSP release or the PS2 port.

The game is a hit or miss at best. For some players, it works perfectly fine without any bugs or crashes at all. For others, the game refuses to start or crashes after reaching a certain point. Some players have also reported sensitivity issues with the controls.

3) GTA Vice City

The mobile version of Vice City, called the 10th Anniversary Edition, looks much better than the other mobile ports. The characters aren't all shiny and rubbery, although the improved car reflections from the Android San Andreas are not present.

The controls in Vice City were already much more restrictive than in San Andreas. Hence, the transition to touch controls didn't make it any more restrictive than it already was in the original game. The issues with the mobile port of Vice City are somewhat similar to San Andreas on Android.

The game has several glitches, some of which can be quite annoying. Certain vehicles are bugged due to poor scripting, while many NPCs have pathfinding issues, leading to frequent traffic collisions.

2) GTA 3

Much like Vice City, GTA 3 also got a mobile port on the occasion of its 10-year anniversary. However, this version is a lot more polished than the other mobile ports of the 3D Universe games. It doesn't have any game-breaking bugs, and it's mostly stable.

Like with the other remasters, the original color tone was removed from the Android version. However, this seems to work quite well for this game as the dark-tinted Liberty City wasn't as well-made as the latter games. In fact, it can be said that the Android version of the game is better than the original PC/console release.

1) GTA Chinatown Wars

As seen from the above-mentioned games, most Android ports of GTA games are from the 3D Universe. Chinatown Wars differs in that aspect as it is a top-down isometric game with 3D environments and 2.5D characters.

This game returns to the style of the first two GTA games and was first launched on the Nintendo DS. The Android port is identical to the PSP release, which was graphically superior to the DS version. Chinatown Wars seems perfectly suited for mobile devices as it was made for the touchscreen display of the DS.

It has several minigames at various stages, and these offer an immersive experience by utilizing touchscreen controls. Hot-wiring stolen cars, tattooing triad members, and many more activities are done through minigames. The game is based on Liberty City from the HD Universe.

Chinatown Wars is quite stable and bug-free, but some users have reported crashes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu