Fans await GTA 6 release date announcement as GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition gets delayed

The GTA 5 community has been met with disappointing news yet again. While players wait for GTA 6, all they learn is that Rockstar might be working on remastering the classic trilogy and on releasing the Expanded and Enhanced Edition for GTA 5.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced's trailer was released on the 10th of September 2021, and the video got a lot of criticism.GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition was expected to release for next-gen consoles on November 21st but with the release of the trailer, it was announced that the game would be delayed.

Rockstar has set the launch date for the next-gen re-release to be in March 2022, which has led to a lot of frustration from fans.

Calls for GTA 6 get louder as GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition gets delayed further

Delay in GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition

Fans are very upset with what Rockstar Games presented in the trailer for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced as it looks like they are publishing the game without any major upgrades.

To top off the feeling of anger that the trailer didn't show off anything new other than slight visual tweaks, the announcement of a delay made fans all the more unhappy.

With all the delays that players are experiencing combined with the rumors of a remastered collection being Rockstar's focus for now, Take Two interactive is doing very little to placate GTA 6 fans at the moment.

Reactions on Twitter

There is no official news from Rockstar Games about GTA 6, and if rumors are anything to go by, fans might have to wait till 2023 for an announcement.

Twitter user and prominent GTA content creator Vadim M, voiced his disdain over the platform.

Vadim M. @NationalPepper Looks like we had absolutely no news about GTA 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition, because there was nothing to say for them.😃



The trailer from PlayStation event is a total joke. Seems to be a simple cash grab. Looks like we had absolutely no news about GTA 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition, because there was nothing to say for them.😃



The trailer from PlayStation event is a total joke. Seems to be a simple cash grab.

Another user named @Not_StrangeMan uploaded a meme picture of the under-construction building in GTA 5 which has been the same way since the release of the game, and joked about how Rockstar is not working on GTA 6.

A Twitter user named @DrGroveYT posted a meme of how Rockstar games would react when asked by players about why they didn't release GTA 6 in the year 2050 with the iconic scene from San Andreas. In this scene, Big Smoke is portrayed as Rockstar Games as he tells CJ (the players) about getting caught in the money and milking GTA Online.

Also Read

Twitter is getting spammed with such posts as the communities patience is running thin. Players have been waiting for years for a new title and the way Rockstar Games has been working, it seems like they will need to wait a few more before getting their hands on GTA 6.

Edited by Danyal Arabi