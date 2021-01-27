Rumors suggest Tencent is raising billions to acquire either Take-Two Interactive or EA

For quite a while, Tencent has been unanimously regarded as the biggest video game company in town period. With full ownership of companies like Riot Games, Grinding Gear, and SuperCell, it is hard to refute that claim.

Not only that, but Tencent has majority stakes in some of the biggest publishers in the video games industry, such as Ubisoft, BlueHole, Activision, Blizzard, and Epic Games. Even if the organization isn't as well-known to the casual gaming audience by name, such as Ubisoft and Activision, it is indeed the biggest video game company.

Two other giants of the industry, Take-Two Interactive (parent company of Rockstar Games) and Electronic Arts (EA), have also remained profitable for the duration of their run and have been achieving great success even today.

However, as reported by TMT Finance and TweakTown, recent developments suggest that Tencent has been making moves to acquire either of the two companies above.

Tencent is allegedly raising money to acquire either Take-Two Interactive or EA

According to TMT Finance, TENCENT is looking to acquire a big company such as Take Two Interactive, Zynga, Electronic Arts



Tencent recently acquired another big studio, Klei Entertainment, the makers of the popular survival game, Don't Starve. However, as it stands, both Take-Two Interactive and EA have done quite well for themselves.

EA is seemingly turning in massive profits off the back of its annual sports game releases and even gaining critical acclaim with 2019 games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

On the other hand, Take-Two Interactive has been profiting off of its annual 2K sports games and reaping massive profits from games such as GTA Online and Red Dead Online. GTA and Rockstar Games alone hold an enormous amount of value to Take-Two, given their popularity and brand value in the industry.

Tencent Games would have to dig really deep and throw billions into the mix to stand a chance of a complete acquisition. Given recent developments, such as ZeniMax (Bethesda) getting acquired by Microsoft to the tune of $7.5bn+, anything is fair game in the industry.

How things change if the companies are acquired is anyone's guess, and fan reactions to the same would be quite a mixed bag. Rumors and reports also suggest that Tencent is looking not just at the companies above but also the US market.

Meaning, other North America-based publishers and companies might also be on the radar for Tencent.