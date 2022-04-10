Fans believe GTA 6 release date might get pushed back

GTA 6 hopefuls are not as optimistic as they have been over the past year. Many people's feelings about the game have changed. It has been an unfortunate set of events for Rockstar in recent months. However, hopeful gamers think that going forward with the enhanced GTA Online will keep fans entertained for many more years.

The fact that there will now be so much new content for the next-gen console version of the game means that, in effect, Rockstar has bought themselves some more time. Allowing for what is now believed to be another push-back on the release date.

Some gamers even worry that instead of turning the negatives into a positive, by giving gamers a trailer for the next release, things may even get worse. The worst thing that can and may happen is that the title will be pushed back again.

This article will talk about how fans believe the GTA 6 release date might get pushed back further than already expected.

The GTA 6 release has never been set in stone

Last year in 2021, many GTA fans hoped they would see the next game's release by the end of 2023. This year's news about the trailer has raised expectations once again. However, the trailer may or may not come this year.

Rockstar announced earlier this year that the next game was entirely under development, and fans and gamers worldwide got very excited and began trying to predict the trailer and release date.

The past six months have been so rocky for Rockstar that it now seems unlikely fans will even see the trailer this year, which is likely to be pushed to 2023. This clarifies what that means for the release of the game itself. It is expected to be at least one more year, i.e., 2024.

Hopefully, this is the year we will get it (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is a hard pill to swallow thinking that GTA 6 might get pushed back more and more in the future, but there is no doubt that one day it will arrive. Most likely now in late 2024.

True fans will eagerly await the release knowing that the past few years of uncertainty and mistruths have all been worth it when they finally use their next-gen consoles with their copy of GTA 6.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar