How believable is the recent GTA 6 release date leak?

GTA 6 has received a lot of press in the past few years, allowing for distractions for fans. Many feel it is time to get back on the bandwagon and reignite the discussion.

Fans all over the world eagerly await any leaks, news, or updates from Rockstar on the next GTA game but to no avail. While there are so many leaks out there, it is hard to pay attention to any that might carry some weight.

This article will discuss how believable the recent GTA 6 release date leak from Chris Klippel is.

GTA 6 Leaks come and go, but what does this one mean?

The original post was translate from French to English by @GTA_Fanatic88 (Image via Sportskeeda)

While the Tweet from Klippel is encouraging, it doesn't actually tell fans any more than they already know. For many, this information brings this man's character into question. Many gamers out there want to know why they should believe his prediction, because they desperately want to.

As far as we know, he does not work for Rockstar, and so his opinion may simply be his own. If this is the case, then the Tweet has caught fire and brought up a lot of new and old feelings and discussions regarding Rockstar and GTA fans. This is a good thing, even if not much more weight is put on this Tweet in particular.

Klippel talks about, "An important step in development for GTA 6 being reached." However, this is something gamers have been hearing for far too many years now. This statement is almost exactly what was said about the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced this year and everyone knows how that has turned out.

A fan made ad screen with an unrealistic release date (Image via Sportskeeda)

The above image may look familiar as it has been seen floating around online with release dates as early as 2022. This is clearly a piece of click-bait invented by some random online users. The truth is that without a word from Rockstar Games, we will never know the true GTA 6 release date.

This is why the Twitter post from Chris Klippel will fall into the category of the many other possible leaked information about the game that can’t be confirmed. There is simply no way of proving it, unless Chris can reveal any more information to the fans.

The more interesting GTA 6 leaks that consistently garner more attention are the ones that come from real Rockstar Industry Insiders like Tim Neff. Even @TezFunz2 on Twitter is one of the most respected resources for this information, and they are yet to make a comment.

Edited by Mayank Shete