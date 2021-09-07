Top 5 things about GTA 6 that the leaks have to say

Patience is a virtue when it comes to GTA 6. The community has been waiting for any news regarding the much-hyped game for a while now.

Players who have completed GTA 5 are waiting for the release of the next title. However, eight years since the release of the last game, there is still no news about GTA 6 being in development.

Except for some rumors, there is no hard evidence that there will be a GTA 6. Many leaks from reputable sources hint towards the game being in development, and some are more believable than others.

Five most believable leaks about GTA 6

5) Take 2 Interactive's patent

The element of virtual navigation in a gaming environment is a patent issued by Rockstar Games parent company', Take 2 Interactive. The patent was filed on April 24, 2019, and it was for a method of improving AI behavior from limited hardware.

With the new technology, the NPCs can be programmed to avoid collisions and find new routes in case of roadblocks on the road. This feature is said to be for GTA 6.

4) Jorge Consejo's CV

Mexican actor Jorge Consejo added Grand Theft Auto 6 (CGI) to his resume in 2018. He stated that he was playing a Mexican in the game and had done CGI for the character.

It is still unknown if the Mexican is the main character or a side character, but the fact that it was in his resume proves there is a GTA 6 that Rockstar is working on. It also confirms the game is near the middle stages of development as the CGI is already done.

Jorge soon deleted the role from his CV when fans asked questions about GTA 6.

3) Tim Neff's Instagram post

Gaming stuntman Timothy Neff leaked the news about Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 6 back in 2017. He put up a picture of himself working at Rockstar San Diego studio in motion capture gear. The image took fans by storm, and soon after, he added GTA 6 to his resume, only to take it down quickly.

Tim Neff later denied all claims of working with Rockstar for RDR2 and GTA 6, but as seen in the credits of the former, his name does show up. This seemingly confirms that Neff has been working on GTA 6.

2) Glassdoor review

Glassdoor is a recruitment company that allows reviews of the companies they represent. An employee from Scotland gave Rockstar a three out of five stars review for crunchtime and bullying culture.

Glassdoor usually gives employees a feedback section aimed at their organization's management to improve their workflow.

In the feedback section, the employee wrote a few lines of advice. What is shocking is that the first words of all the sentences state GTA 6, LS, VC, and LC. The abbreviations pointed towards GTA 6, Los Santos, Vice City, and Liberty City.

With the rumors of the remastered trilogy, this could mean that GTA 6 will be the next in line for release.

1) Project Americas

Project Americas was a rumor posted on Reddit by a user called jackolanton1982, and it stated many claims. The post said GTA 6 would be based in Vice City and a fictional location based on Rio De Janeiro.

The game is would apparently be set in the 1970s/1980s and would mature with time. The Reddit user added that players could expect old classic cars to increase with time due to this mechanic.

The post also claimed that the game's story is based on the Netflix TV show Narcos. GTA 6 would also have an empire-building system like Vice City Stories.

