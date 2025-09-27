Fans believe latest GTA Online post hides a clever reference to Battlefield 4

A new GTA Online post by Rockstar Games has caught the eye of some spectators online. On September 26, 2025, the official Rockstar Games X page uploaded a post regarding the newest featured Creator Job in the recent weekly update, and within it, they gave a subtle nod to EA's Battlefield 4. The caption read as follows:&quot;Weaponized vehicles rule the battlefield in 4 wheels hills by YorkstarLs1.&quot;Battlefield 4 was released in 2013 and has since been one of the fans' favorite games from the franchise. Seeing a subtle nod by Rockstar Games confused some fans, as @realjaayshot expressed in their comment to the post:&quot;I thought I saw Battlefield 4 in a rockstar post&quot;In a similar vein, @skullyyyy2 also expressed how they, too, were confused about the way the caption was structured. It was almost as if the word &quot;battlefield&quot; and the number &quot;4&quot; were clubbed together intentionally:&quot;I thought it said battlefield 4 for a sec lmao&quot;On the other hand, @HeresHavi was seemingly convinced that the caption was intentional and was certainly a reference to the Battlefield games, with the latest iteration arriving later this year.While many fans believed that it was a reference to BF4, others wondered if Rockstar Games is trying to subtly hint at a new update regarding GTA 4 instead, as @RockstarVice commented under the post:&quot;Where's the GTA 4 Remaster??&quot;Overall, the way the caption was worded certainly took the fans for a spin. That being said, there are no connections between GTA Online and Battlefield 4 or the upcoming Battlefield 6 for the record. However, seeing a decent nod to the franchise ahead of the big release of their upcoming game is certainly refreshing work from Rockstar Games.Fans demand GTA 6 updates under GTA Online postLucia in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)The GTA Online featured creator's post drew the attention of some fans towards the possible reference to Battlefield 4 or GTA IV. However, a majority of them instead focused on the release of Rockstar Games' upcoming title, GTA 6.GTA 6's delay rumors have been rampant for the better part of September 2025. With no confirmations or official updates from Rockstar Games, fans are left demanding new information and possibly another trailer. This is a trend that is being seen under all GTA-related posts.However, Take-Two Interactive has so far not addressed the rumors directly, nor have they released any new content related to Grand Theft Auto 6.