How to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)

GTA Online players stand the chance of securing up to $600,000 cash before October 1, 2025. The new weekly update came through on September 25, and with it, new weekly challenges. Completing some of these challenges in-game will allow you to collect the cash. For instance, finishing missions for Gerald will dish out twice as much GTA$ as usual.

This article will explain how you can get $600,000 cash in GTA Online within 72 hours.

Finish missions for Gerald and more in GTA Online for $600,000

Do Gerald's Last Play missions to earn cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update runs from September 25 to October 1, 2025. During this period, play all of Gerald's Contact Missions for 2x GTA$. Prioritize Gerald's Last Play missions, completing three of which will satisfy the weekly challenge and also reward you with extra GTA$100,000.

You can even go a mile further and collect G's Cache once and finish all six of Gerald's Last Play missions. This will allow you to earn 2x GTA$ and RP, and receive a bonus of GTA$500,000 within 72 hours of finishing. This way, you have the opportunity to make at least $600,000 or even more, considering that all of these missions will dish out twice the usual cash.

Moreover, you get twice as much GTA Online RP on most of these, which is a big plus. These aren't the only events or missions that can help you collect extra cash. You can engage in air combat around Fort Zancudo and the USS Luxington in an Assault on ATT-16 to collect double rewards as well.

This mission acts as yet another strategy to rack up the extra money. Before the weekly update comes to an end, you can have upward of $600,000 in GTA Online if you engage in all of these missions. This money can then be spent on some of the items on discount during this weekly update.

Note that these offers will likely come to an end as soon as the update gets replaced after October 1, 2025. The next update will then likely bring new challenges and discounts for players.

