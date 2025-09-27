  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)

How to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)

By Prit Chauhan
Published Sep 27, 2025 08:15 GMT
How to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online this week (September 25 - October 1, 2025)
How to get up to $600,000 cash in GTA Online before October 1, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players stand the chance of securing up to $600,000 cash before October 1, 2025. The new weekly update came through on September 25, and with it, new weekly challenges. Completing some of these challenges in-game will allow you to collect the cash. For instance, finishing missions for Gerald will dish out twice as much GTA$ as usual.

Ad

This article will explain how you can get $600,000 cash in GTA Online within 72 hours.

Finish missions for Gerald and more in GTA Online for $600,000

Do Gerald&#039;s Last Play missions to earn cash (Image via Rockstar Games)
Do Gerald's Last Play missions to earn cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update runs from September 25 to October 1, 2025. During this period, play all of Gerald's Contact Missions for 2x GTA$. Prioritize Gerald's Last Play missions, completing three of which will satisfy the weekly challenge and also reward you with extra GTA$100,000.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can even go a mile further and collect G's Cache once and finish all six of Gerald's Last Play missions. This will allow you to earn 2x GTA$ and RP, and receive a bonus of GTA$500,000 within 72 hours of finishing. This way, you have the opportunity to make at least $600,000 or even more, considering that all of these missions will dish out twice the usual cash.

Moreover, you get twice as much GTA Online RP on most of these, which is a big plus. These aren't the only events or missions that can help you collect extra cash. You can engage in air combat around Fort Zancudo and the USS Luxington in an Assault on ATT-16 to collect double rewards as well.

Ad

This mission acts as yet another strategy to rack up the extra money. Before the weekly update comes to an end, you can have upward of $600,000 in GTA Online if you engage in all of these missions. This money can then be spent on some of the items on discount during this weekly update.

Note that these offers will likely come to an end as soon as the update gets replaced after October 1, 2025. The next update will then likely bring new challenges and discounts for players.

Ad

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications